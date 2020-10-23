Schumer Demands FBI Cease and Desist Biden Investigation Until After Election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ron Wyden have demanded that the FBI cease investigating the Biden Crime Family before the election.

The senior Democrats say they believe an investigation into the Biden Crime Family could “undermine the rule of law.”

Mediaite reports: “We write regarding press reports concerning materials allegedly describing activities by Hunter Biden, and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop,” the two wrote in a Thursday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We are deeply concerned about the possibility that in response to these reports the Trump administration will take actions before Election Day that would seek to damage the Democratic presidential candidate and undermine the rule of law.”

The duo singled out President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as purveyors of potentially bad information, writing that attempts by them “and others to perpetuate narratives” related to the issue “closely track a longstanding effort of Russia and its proxies to amplify false and misleading allegations and themes.”

Reports on the issue in question began in The New York Post on Oct. 14. Several publications have declined to cover them, citing the idea that the laptop referenced by Schumer and Wyden may have contained false information planted by Russia.