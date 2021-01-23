Schumer Announces Start Of Impeachment Trial Saying Trump Incited An ERECTION Against US

Chuck Schumer accused Donald Trump of inciting an ‘erection’ instead of an insurrection on Friday.

At the time the Senate Majority Leader was announcing that the House’s article of impeachment was being sent to the Senate on Monday, kicking off the start of Trump’s impeachment trial which will begin the week of Feb. 8.

After quickly correcting his mistake Schumer claimed it would be a “full and fair trial”, social media users said they thought “we’re in for a long, hard trial”. One person joked “It was an uprising either way”

RT reports: The charge of incitement of insurrection against the 45th US president was previously passed by the House with only days left in Trump’s term. With the Senate then on break, the path forward for impeachment was unclear.

Rep. Pelosi (D-California), however, promised this week that despite Trump no longer being in the White House, Democrats were committed to a Senate trial. Answering to critics who say impeachment proceedings would work against President Joe Biden’s repeated calls to unify a divided nation, Pelosi claims she is not worried.

“I don’t think it’s very unifying to say, oh, let’s just forget it and move on. That’s not how you unify,” she said during a Thursday press conference.

“There will be a trial,” Sen. Schumer (D-New York) said on Friday about the now impending trial.

It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial

While speaking on the Senate floor on Friday, Schumer may have taken a serious tone, but he opened himself up to mockery when he slipped and accused Trump of “inciting the erection,” instead of insurrection, a mistake that set social media aflame.