Schumer Accepted Thousands in Donations from Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Senator Chuck Schumer accepted thousands of dollars in donations from accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 1990’s, according to a bombshell New York Post report.

FEC records show that Schumer received seven $1,000 donations from Epstein between 1992 and 1997, first as a US congressman in New York and then when he was running to be the state’s senator in 1998.

Epstein — who was arrested Saturday and charged with child sex trafficking and for sexually abusing a vast network of underage girls — also gave $10,000 to Victory in New York, a joint fundraising committee established by Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Nypost.com reports: Epstein gave an additional $5,000 to Win New York, a Schumer-associated joint committee that benefited the Liberal Party of New York state.

Both of Epstein’s donations to the committees came in October 1998 — and look to have primarily benefited the DSCC and the Liberal Party of New York, as Epstein would have already met the $2,000 limit on donating individually to Schumer.

At the time, donors could give $1,000 to a candidate per election — once in the primary and again in the general.

That means Schumer and Schumer-linked entities received a combined $22,000.

Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro responded, “While these campaign accounts closed about 20 years ago, and even then the campaign never controlled the two political action committees (PACs), Senator Schumer is donating an equal sum to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against women groups.”

The top Senate Democrat previously donated $14,200 — the amount donated to his campaigns by accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein — to several charities supporting women.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, Schumer made three Epstein-related demands.

He first called on Acosta to resign.

Acosta, the former US attorney in Miami, was responsible for inking a plea deal with Epstein that victims weren’t informed of, according to an expose in the Miami Herald.

While Epstein was accused of molesting dozens of teenage girls at his Palm Beach estate, he served just 13 months in prison, much of it out on work release.

“Instead of prosecuting a predator and serial sex trafficker of children, Acosta chose to let him off easy,” Schumer said on the floor. “This is not acceptable. We cannot have, as one of the leading appointed officials in America, someone who has done this.”

Schumer also asked that the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility make public its review of Acosta’s handling of the case.

Finally, Schumer said Trump should paint a fuller picture of what he meant when he called Epstein a “terrific guy” in a 2002 article for New York Magazine.

Epstein was arrested this week and charged with trafficking dozens of minors between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Florida.

An April 2011 court filing shows that Trump eventually barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “because Epstein sexually assaulted a girl at the club,” the documents allege.

Trump didn’t officially launch a political career until June 2015. No FEC records show that Epstein was ever a Trump donor.