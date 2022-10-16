Schools in the Netherlands Begin Serving Mealworms and Bugs to Children To Combat Global Warming

Schools in the Netherlands are now force-feeding children mealworms and bugs in a bid to reduce meat consumption.

As part of the WEF’s “Great Reset” agenda, humans are being encouraged to eat synthetic meat because bugs “consume fewer resources than traditional livestock.”

“Livestock around the world is responsible for around 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions relating to human activity. The need for land – whether for grazing animals or growing crops to feed animals – is “the single greatest driver of deforestation, with major consequences for biodiversity loss,” the WEF stated in a paper.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The European Union will be using mealworms, eaten whole, or in powder form in food. The European Union (EU) has ruled that the larval stage of the Tenebrio molitor beetle, the mealworm, is safe for people to eat and it will shortly be on the market as a “novel food”” the WEF said.

In July US Public Broadcasting joined the globalists and urged Americans to eat “tasty” insects and bugs to help battle global warming.

And now this…

Schools in The Netherlands are now serving mealworms and insects to children. They want to get them used to eating bugs.

These are some wicked people.