School Told to Remove Cell Tower After 4 Students Diagnosed with Cancer

Parents are demanding a dangerous cell tower at a children’s school in California be removed after four students and three teachers were diagnosed with cancer following its installation.

According to radiation expert Eric Windheim, the radiation emitted from the cell tower at the school in San Joaquin County may be responsible for the cancer diagnosis.

A fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer at a San Joaquin County elementary school, and parents believe it’s because of radiation caused by a cell phone tower.

[…] “We had a doctor tell us that it’s 100 percent environmental, the kind of tumor that he has,” said Monica Ferrulli.

Her son Mason was the second child to be diagnosed with cancer in just three years at Weston Elementary. He was 10-years-old and walked by this cell phone tower daily.

Information Liberation reports: “People who want the tower removed say four students and three teachers at Weston have been stricken with cancer,” The Modesto Bee reports. “The kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school on Stanley Drive has 400 students.”

I’ve always found it rather strange the way the state loves to install these cell towers directly on top of schools. For the most part, no one wants to put them up in them in their backyard… so they put them on top of our children’s schools instead.