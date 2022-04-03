School Nurse Blows the Whistle: Liberal Teachers Forcing ‘Puberty Blockers’ on Kids in ‘Secret’

A school nurse has been suspended after blowing the whistle on how “woke” teachers are forcing transgender drugs on children, stunting their puberty development and keeping it “secret” from their parents.

Kathleen Cataford, 77, was suspended by Hartford Public Schools School in Connecticut after she blew the whislte revealing that teachers are forcing kids to “transition” to a new gender and keep it hidden from their families.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Cataford, who worked at the Richard J Kinsella Magnet School in Hartford, was fired last Monday over the explosive Facebook post, which the far-left school branded “transphobic.”

The post exposed an incident involving an unnamed 11-year-old girl that teachers put on “puberty blockers.”

She also revealed that lots of other students are encouraged to “identify” as “non-binary” while attending the school.

Theblaze.com reports: The post added, “As a public school nurse, I have an 11yo female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, [social workers], and [school] administration,” the outlet said.

In addition the post said “teachers and [social workers] are spending 37.5 hours a week influencing your children, not necessarily teaching your children what YOU think is being taught,” according to the Daily Mail.

The nurse also said “children are introduced to this confusion in kindergarten by the school [social worker] who ‘teaches’ social and emotional regulation and school expectations,” the outlet reported.

Finally, the nurse wrote that the brain develops into the early 20s, so there are laws against adolescents using alcohol, vaping, and smoking tobacco and pot — “but it’s OK to inject hormones into confused prepubescent children and perform genital mutilating surgery on adolescents! How incongruent is that thinking!” the Daily Mail said.

Attempts to contact the nurse Tuesday were unsuccessful.