School Demands Kids Stop Using ‘Bigoted’ Words Like ‘Mom’ & ‘Dad’

A ‘woke’ school in New York has ordered students to use more “inclusive language,” urging them to stop using the terms “mom,” “dad,” and “parents.”

The Grace Church School in Noho issued a 12-page guide to students and staff outlining their progressive mission of inclusivity.

The guide recommends using the terms “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family,” or “guardians” instead of “mom,” “dad,” and “parents.”

The guide also suggests using the term “caregiver” instead of “nanny/babysitter.”

The guide states:

“Families are formed and structured in many ways.”

“At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity.”

“It’s important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with, who cares for them, whether they sleep in the same place every night, whether they see their parents, etc.”

Nypost.com reports: The document also states how to use appropriate terms relating to gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity.

Instead of asking a person, “What are you? Where are you from?,” the query should be, “What is your cultural/ethnic background? Where are your ancestors/is your family from?,” according to Grace’s guide.

The school defended the guide, telling City Journal that its goal is to “promote a sense of belonging for all of our students.”

“Grace is an Episcopal school. As part of our Episcopal identity, we recognize the dignity and worth common to humanity,” the Rev. Robert Pennoyer, assistant head of school, said in a statement to the outlet.