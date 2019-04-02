School Cop, Whose Job Was To Protect Kids, Arrested For Raping Children

Officer Mark A. Scheetz, 40, with the Kansas City Public Schools Police Department was arrested last week over horrifying allegations of child rape and other sex crimes against children, according to local reports.

Scheetz was arrested in Bonner Springs on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

The KBI noted that the crimes allegedly occurred while Scheetz was living in Norton County between 2013 and 2015 when he allegedly “engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.”

TFTP reports: After the period of the alleged crimes, Scheetz sought out a career in law enforcement and became a deputy with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

He then found a job in the school district which put him in direct contact with children.

Whether or not Scheetz preyed on any of the children at the school where he worked is unknown. However, as he has been working in the school district for a year, a broader investigation has since been launched and anyone with information is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Scheetz is currently being held in the Norton County jail. His status us unknown.