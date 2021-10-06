School Caught Forcing Toddlers to Sing Pro-Mask Nursery Rhyme

A disturbing video shows a school teacher forcing a class of toddlers, all of whom are muzzled, to sing a pro-mask nursery rhyme.

In the video posted below, a teacher can be seen trying to get young children to join in with a version of ‘The Farmer in the Dell,’ but with the words changed to worship face coverings.

None of the children show any interest in learning the creepy song.

WATCH:

Lyrics:

I wear a mask to school I wear a mask to school Hi-ho, the derry-o, I wear a mask to school It helps to keep me safe It helps to keep me safe Hi-ho, the derry-o, It helps to keep me safe It keeps my friends safe It keeps my friends safe Hi-ho, the derry-o, it keeps my friends safe.

Summit.news reports: Yet another reason, as if it were needed, to homeschool your kids.

This is all happening while the Attorney General Merrick Garland is instructing the FBI to target parents who speak out at school board meetings, treating them like domestic terrorists.

Forcing children to wear face masks is doing untold damage to their development.

As we previously highlighted, a study found that mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown and mask mandates.

After an education expert asserted in an article that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks was causing psychological trauma, Forbes deleted the piece soon after it began to go viral.

Earlier this summer, sociology professor Robert Dingwall vowed to stop wearing a face mask in solidarity with children and the disabled, asserting that he won’t be lectured by mask proponents on the morality of not covering up.

The professor said he was doing so in order to show “solidarity” with “people with communication difficulties, whether auditory and unable to lip-read,” as well as “all the small children whose education has been disrupted by the lack of visual clues, especially in language development.”