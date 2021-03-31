School Board Member Arguing for Mandatory Masks Nearly Faints While Wearing Mask

A pro-mask school board member almost fainted while wearing a muzzle as she argued for mandatory masks over the weekend.

Things got heated at Idaho Falls District 91 when Board of Trustees member Elizabeth Cogliati became dangerously short of breath and struggled to say coherent sentences due to the mask she was wearing, while simultaneously arguing for mandatory masks.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

When Board of Trustees Chair Lara Hill declared that the mask mandate must remain, because “The CDC is recommending that all phases of schools reopening, no matter what the community transmission is like, (is) to continue masking so you can stay in school,” she was questioned by Trustee Paul Haacke, who asked how many times the CDC visited schools in the district.

Nationalfile.com reports: At this point, Cogliati interrupted to admit that the CDC does not visit schools, prompting Haacke to respond, “Exactly. That’s my point. They are creating regulations,” before being loudly interrupted by an upset Cogliati.

“You interrupted me, Paul! You interrupted me! Please do not interrupt me,” she shouted. At this point Cogliati appeared to have difficulty breathing through her pink face mask, and began taking deep breaths and taking long pauses between words. A brief excerpt of the argument was captured and posted to Twitter.

Teachers union representative fighting for mask wearing, while fighting to breathe through mask 😷🤡 pic.twitter.com/hUbHiFM2UH — Chicken Gate 🇨🇦 (@ChickenGate) March 28, 2021

“They don’t need to visit our school district to make recommendations … for everyone … and … they … currently have … recommendations out that with the current level … of transmission … in Bonneville County … that we should be in hy … brid … for the elementary schools … and virtual … for … middle schools and high schools,” Cogliati added, emphasis added where she paused to apparently catch her breath.

Despite the bizarre behavior from Cogliati, the Board of Trustees ultimately voted to keep the mask mandate, with only Haacke using his vote to dissent. Children will also be allowed to attend classes in person five days per week, up from the previous four.