Schiff: If Trump Isn’t Removed ‘He Could Offer Alaska’ to Russia ‘For Support In The Election’

Democrat impeachment manager Adam Schiff said Monday that if President Trump is not removed from office “he could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election.”

During Schiff’s closing remarks, he also said President Trump may escape to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let his son-in-law Jared Kushner run the country.

The wild comments, completely divorced from reality, suggest the increasingly deranged Adam Schiff needs to be mentally evaluated after this impeachment charade is finally put to bed.

“Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether they go to war,” Schiff said as he argued for Trump’s removal.

Senators voted 51-49 on Friday to block additional witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.

Sen. Murkowski hammered the final nail into the Democrat coffin when she announced she would not be voting in favor of new witnesses.

The senate will cast the final vote on Wednesday and is widely expected to acquit President Trump.