Schiff: I Didn’t Know About FISA Abuse, Honest!

Impeacher-in-chief Adam Schiff claimed he had no idea about the criminal FISA abuses taking place within the FBI during a Sunday interview with ABC News.

ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked the House Intelligence Chairman about the Department of Justice inspector general’s report which contradicted many of Schiff’s past statements about allegations from Republicans that the FBI misused the FISA process during its investigation into possible links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

“I want to ask you a question about the Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI investigation into the Russia investigation,” Stephanopoulos began. “As you know, it founds that there were significant errors in omission, 17 of them, in that FISA surveillance application for Carter Page. And you’ve actually received some criticism because of your past claims that there were not any omissions… do you accept that your original judgements were wrong and what can you do about it?”

“The Inspector General found things that we didn’t know about two years ago,” Schiff said. “And I certainly concur with the Inspector General’s conclusion that there need to be significant changes to the FISA process. We just didn’t have that evidence available two years ago.”

“But I think equally important to those who have made the argument, including many that are fond of the Wall Street Journal editorial page, that somehow this investigation was tainted from the start, improperly begun, driven by political bias, that it was all essentially a Deep State conspiracy, that there was spying on the Trump campaign, all of that was debunked by the Inspector General,” he added.

WATCH: