Schiff Demands More Investigations: ‘Americans Must Understand Length and Breadth of Trump’s Misconduct’

After two years of the phony Russian collusion investigation and the subsequent impeachment sham, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has demanded more investigations into President Donald Trump.

Democrats spent two years investigating President Trump with the phony Russian collusion witch hunt. They couldn’t find anything on him.

Then came the impeachment sham. Again, they couldn’t find anything on Trump.

But Schiff said Friday on NPR’s “Morning Edition” that he would like to continue investigating President Trump’s so-called “misconduct” by hearing testimony from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Host Steve Inskeep asked, “Two officials, I could name many, but two officials still in the administration that you wanted to hear from — Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Pompeo — do you still want to hear from them?”

Schiff said, “I would still like to hear from them. But we have to make the decision about next steps in consultation with our caucus and our leadership.”

He added, “what we’ll need to weigh is the need to validate Congress’ oversight authority, the need to make sure the American people understand the full length and breadth of the president’s misconduct, as well as others in the administration that were part of the misconduct. And at the same time, the imperative of keeping our legislative agenda first and foremost and striking the right balance between the two.”