Scaramucci: Use 25th Amendment to Expel ‘Insane’ Trump from Office

Disgraced former White House aide Anthony Scaramucci has urged Cabinet officials to use the 25th Amendment to expel “insane” President Trump from office.

The anti-Trump pundit was asked Tuesday by radio host Bill Press whether he agreed with fellow anti-Trump lawyer George Conway that people should raise questions about Trump’s mental stability.

“A thousand percent,” Scaramucci eagerly replied.

“I don’t understand how elected public servants of the longest-standing Republican democracy in existing world history, a 243-year-old Republican democracy could have this sort of full-blown insanity on display and not act.”

“It has to really make you worry about the state of the country and the overall cowardice of leadership,” Scaramucci said.

Thehill.com reports: Scaramucci’s remarks are the latest development in his burgeoning feud with Trump, which has spiraled since the former White House aide criticized Trump’s trip to visit victims of the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, earlier this month.

Scaramucci, who worked in the White House for 11 days before being ousted by Trump, has in recent weeks frequented television programs and Twitter to register his criticisms of Trump and his administration after previously defending his former boss.

Trump, in turn, has lashed out at his former ally, calling him “totally incapable” and attacking him as a “mental wreck.”

Scaramucci predicted in a recent CNN interview that “a trove” of former administration officials would emerge to label Trump unstable.

Conway, who is the husband of White House counselor and top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent critic of Trump on social media and in op-eds.

Last week, George Conway on Twitter encouraged White House aides to take Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center and to “convene the cabinet under Section 4 of the Twenty-fifth Amendment.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a president if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet secretaries agree in writing that the commander in chief is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”