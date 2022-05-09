Scamdemic: Lockdown-Free Sweden Had Lowest Death Rate in Europe

Fact checked
May 9, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 1
Anti-lockdown Sweden had lowest death rate in Europe
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Sweden officially has the lowest Covid-19 death rate in Europe and it just so happens to be one of the only country’s that avoided lockdowns.

According to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Sweden’s anti-lockdown approach during the pandemic actually saved lives.

At a time when most Western countries were banned from leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse, Swedes were free to go to bars, restaurants, cafés and shops. Schools remained open for children.

Latest Videos

Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendent of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, according to a BBC News broadcast and Burke’s Peerage, the genealogical guide to royal ancestry. According to Harold Brooks-Baker of Burke’s Peerage, the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who ruled an Arab caliphate in Spain after the death of Muhammad. At its peak, the caliphate ruled over territory from the Caucasus (Eurasia) to the Iberia Peninsula (Muslim Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Gibraltar). It was the fifth largest empire in history, governing 62 million people (29% of the world’s population at the time). Muhammad’s blood passed directly through this lineage to the European kings of Portugal and Castille, and through them to Queen Elizabeth, via England’s 15th century King Edward IV. After carefully tracing Queen Elizabeth’s ancestry, it was determined that the British monarch is the 43rd great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Here’s the press release by United Press International: "Mixed in with Queen Elizabeth’s blue blood is the blood of the Moslem prophet Mohammed, according to Burke’s Peerage, the geneological guide to royalty. Brooks-Baker said the British royal family is descended from Mohammed through the Arab kings of Seville, who once ruled Spain." BBC Arabic has begun promoting the idea that Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Numerous television segments broadcast on the BBC in the Muslim world have been devoted to the idea.
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRzTExlTnd3cVo4

Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study

May 7, 2022 4:18 pm

President Biden has declared that Trump supporters are ‘domestic terrorists’ who threaten to plunge America into a civil war. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden warned said the following: "the MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” Biden also bizarrely warned that because of Trump supporters, gay children may soon be banned from the same “classroom as other children” if SCOTUS follows through. Are today’s Trump supporters worse than the Democrat-run KKK or any extremist organizations that have existed in our nation’s history? Of course not.
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnI5czBXNEhMUW1Z

President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’

May 6, 2022 8:50 pm

Every single school in Oregon – including elementary schools – will soon be forced to provide tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms with “instructions on how to use” them. The woke new rules were issued as part of the state’s Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown last year, which mandates that menstrual products be made available in “every student bathroom.” Portland Public Schools is excited to begin its planned implementation of the every bathroom requirement. In a recent statement, the district announced that it had made feminine products available in “female and all-gender restrooms” and added that the products would be provided in “all remaining restrooms, including boys’ bathrooms,” by the start of the next school year.
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLndJX1dmY044RTFv

Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms

May 5, 2022 11:02 pm

Student midwives in the UK are now being taught how to deliver babies from 'birthing persons' with a penis - i.e. biological men. And no, this is NOT satire.  A 'skills workbook' produced by a University in Scotland has sparked backlash after it began instructing midwives on how to assist biological males in giving birth. Midwives across the UK have also been told by a government-sponsored report from the LGBT Foundation that they should refrain from using gendered language, including phrases such as "breastfeeding". The report suggested using more inclusive phrases such as "chestfeeding" instead.  Welcome to Clown World.
Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklUbnJLLWwyeGo4

Midwives Now Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’

May 4, 2022 11:14 am

A woke anti-Trump NBC news anchor was busted in a pedophile sting last week by a group of Predator Hunters who captured the incident on camera. Local NBC affiliate anchor Zach Wheeler had agreed to meet up with what he thought was a teenage boy. The teen turned out to be a decoy used by the child protection group to lure child abusers who agree to meet in public. The predator hunters announced this week that they handed information regarding the encounter over to the state police.
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkN6dXBsM3pUNGlR

Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting

May 3, 2022 10:19 pm

Processing meat on your own property in the U.S. can now lead to jail time, as has been proven by an Amish man from Pennsylvania who has been threatened with a prison sentence and issued a $250,000 fine for doing just that. Amos Miller says he is being persecuted by the Biden administration for practicing his religious freedom to raise and prepare food the way he believes God intended. Miller practices rotational grazing on his independently owned, holistically managed, century old farm in Bird-In-Hand Pennsylvania. His heritage-breed cows are raised on organic pastures. A couple of weeks ago, a federal judge threatened Miller with jail time for selling his own produce, and sent armed U.S. marshals to his home. Last summer, the judge also ordered Miller to pay $250,000 for committing the same crime. Who owns the meat you buy? The US government, apparently.
Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLklqQmJlZVpiWHJR

Man Gets Prison Sentence For Processing Meat On His Property

April 30, 2022 5:34 pm

Emmanuel Macron, the former Rothschild banker might have been declared the winner of the French election, but millions of Marine Le Pen voters lost their ballots, and their rights, last Sunday. In France, if a ballot is damaged, it cannot be cast. So the elite, who are desperate to install Macron in office for another five years, arranged for the destruction of millions of Le Pen ballots. Marine Le Pen has consistently called out Macron for being a “globalist puppet.” Pre-election polls had Macron and Le Pen running neck and neck, as recently as April 10. The spoiled ballots shown in this video, all Le Pen’s, all have disqualifying tears in the same place. This isn’t some grand conspiracy, it’s grand theft. And they’ve got away with it yet again.
Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm9meGNnbVNxYU9v

Millions of Le Pen Ballots Found 'Spoiled' in 'Rigged' French Election

April 29, 2022 8:50 am

Democrats are introducing a bill that will impose monthly fines on the unjabbed and a requirement to pay twice what they’d otherwise owe in personal income taxes. Rhode Islanders who refuse to submit to Big Pharma and accept the Covid-19 shot will face $50 monthly fines under the proposed legislation. They will also have to pay double the taxes of a jabbed person in the same financial situation, under the “dystopian” state Senate bill. Senator Samuel W. Bell, a woke Democrat, is the radical leftist responsible for the legislation, which has drawn sharp criticism on Twitter. It has also prompted Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a Republican, to organize a grassroots campaign opposing the authoritarian measure. De la Cruz, the Senate minority whip who dropped out of the 2nd Congressional District race last week, wrote an email to supporters, saying people across the state have been asking her about Bell’s bill. “I have not, nor will I ever support, legislation that coerces Rhode Islanders into making medical decisions or face steep financial damages,” she wrote.
Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjg1SlpFclM5cjVR

Democrats To Impose Monthly FINES on Unjabbed Americans

April 27, 2022 10:55 pm

The world’s most prominent “Nazi hunter” has condemned Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government for supporting and training neo-Nazi fighters in Ukraine. Efraim Zuroff, the director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel, says governments and the mainstream media are deliberately misleading the public when they claim Ukraine is not overrun by Nazis. Governments and media across the West insist claims about “Azov” and other units of the Ukrainian military having Nazi sympathies is “Russian disinformation.” However, Zuroff insists that it is NOT Russian propaganda. Canada has spent nearly a billion dollars on training Ukrainian troops since the 2014 coup in which Western-backed rebels overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government. The only people spreading propaganda on this issue, it seems, is the mainstream media.
Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjNBVUpJRTFKUHJz

Top 'Nazi Hunter' Accuses Trudeau of Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

April 26, 2022 6:30 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Spiked-online.com reports: The global reaction to Sweden was relentlessly negative. The New York Times repeatedly branded Sweden a ‘pariah state’ whose no-lockdown policy made it ‘the world’s cautionary tale’. The UK’s Guardian, once a fan of Swedish social democracy, denounced Sweden as a ‘model’ nation for right-wingers, branding its Covid policy a ‘deadly folly’.

Sweden, everyone seemed to agree, was conducting a dangerous ‘experiment’ in ‘Swedo-science’, which had ‘well and truly failed’. Swedes had opted to ‘live free and die’, claimed the proponents of lockdown.

But the WHO’s excess-death estimates paint a radically different picture. Even with its no-lockdown policy, Sweden experienced some of the lowest excess-death rates in the EU between January 2020 and January 2022.

Many will also be surprised by the UK’s middling performance. ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, says he finds it ‘striking’ that the UK ‘no longer seems to have had the worst death rate among richer countries’. The UK never had this status, in truth, but it’s not hard to see why so many believed otherwise.

The conventional narrative goes something like this: the UK suffered the worst Covid death toll in Europe because our ‘libertarian’ prime minister, Boris Johnson, deliberately pursued a strategy of ‘herd immunity’. Johnson had planned to ‘let the virus rip’, we were told. Then he reluctantly agreed to listen to the scientists and lock us down, but only once the pressure had become overwhelming. By this telling, all three of England’s national lockdowns were introduced far too late and lifted far too early. Worse still, in the summer of 2020 government policy actively encouraged indoor mixing and viral spread by subsidising half-price meals at restaurants. The government’s shriller critics on Twitter even accused Johnson of undertaking a #ToryGenocide.

When England finally lifted most of its Covid restrictions on 19 July 2021 – a month later than planned and some seven months after the vaccine rollout began – we were told to expect a bloodbath. Over 1,200 scientists and government advisers from across the world signed an open letter denouncing the lifting of lockdown as a ‘dangerous and unethical experiment’ that threatened the whole world. They feared that the diseased gammon of England, newly free to make physical contact with each other, would incubate and spread a new vaccine-resistant Covid variant.

There is no question that the UK government made many horrific mistakes during the pandemic – not least in sending untested and even Covid-positive patients into care homes during the first wave. But in terms of excess deaths, when ranked against the EU 27, the UK comes a very average 15th.

Meanwhile, some countries fare surprisingly poorly in the WHO estimates. At the start of the pandemic, Germany was held up as a model to follow. Germany seemingly did everything ‘right’. It locked down at a sensible time when the virus first arrived in Europe. And last year it only opened up society when it had a vaccine-passport system in place. In the winter of 2021, it barred unvaccinated people from much of public life.

Other, less convincing reasons for Germany’s Covid ‘success’ were given, too. At the time, Germany was led by Angela Merkel, who had trained as a scientist. This apparently made her more rational and at ease with the data than other world leaders. She was also a woman, and according to an early ‘study’ in 2020, countries with female leaders performed ‘systematically and significantly better’ in the pandemic. Plus, we were told, Germany is just a sensible, rational, ‘grown-up country’ that does things ‘better’ than the rest of Europe. Yet according to the WHO, Germany actually suffered more excess deaths per capita than the UK, Spain and Portugal.

So why do the excess-death figures not fit the narrative we’ve become accustomed to? One reason is that the excess-death numbers can reveal which countries underreported Covid deaths. Germany, for instance, seems to have significantly underreported its true Covid death toll.

Another is that lockdown is simply nowhere near as effective as its proponents have made out. Only a handful of places ever managed to keep Covid rates to near-zero levels using lockdowns and border controls. And as the seemingly never-ending, terrifying Shanghai lockdown shows, even the harshest measures can buckle under more transmissible new variants.

Then there is the fact that the excess-death figures encompass all causes of death – not just deaths from Covid. Excess-death figures cannot tell us how people died. Certainly, a large proportion of these excess deaths are unreported Covid deaths. But the excess-death numbers also capture the indirect, non-Covid deaths caused by Covid policy – by lockdown, by disruption to healthcare, among other causes. Such an enormous rupture to the normal functioning of society was never going to be risk-free. And this is surely one area where the likes of lockdown-free Sweden managed to avoid causing undue harm.

Clearly, the pandemic was far more complex than the media narratives ever allowed for. It was never simply the case that more freedom would mean more death. Nor was ever-harsher lockdown a sustainable strategy. Years of Covid restrictions have taken an enormous toll on society. Could much of it have been for nothing?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)