Saudis Erect ‘Allah’ Statue at World Trade Center

Saudi Arabia has brazenly installed a monument celebrating Allah and the prophet Mohammed at the site of the World Trade Center.

The nine foot sculpture is inscribed with the words “There is no god but Allah, and Mohammed is the prophet.”

Independentsentinel.com reports: Those are the same words used by the 9/11 terrorists who blew up the Twin Towers at that site. Most of the terrorists were Saudis and the government itself has been implicated at high levels.

Fifteen of the nineteen 9/11 hijackers were Saudis, two were from the U.A.E., one was from Lebanon and another was from Egypt.

A Congressional Inquiry’s report refers to evidence of Saudi Arabia’s substantial involvement in the execution of the attacks at high levels of government.

The Saudi monument is one of the statues representing the 20 nations — the G20 — that artist Laurence Jenkell thought appropriate for his ‘Candy of Nations’, according to the Observer. The Port Authority of New York also thought it an apt piece to put on this location.

It celebrates Saudi Arabia’s place in the G20 Summit and was erected last week.

I lost people on 9/11 on that spot and I can’t even begin to tell you how I feel about this statue.

If ever a statue needed to be taken down, it is this one.