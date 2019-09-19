Saudi Jets Bomb Pro-Iranian Forces in Syria

Saudi Arabia have conducted airstrikes targeting pro-Iranian militias in the Albukamal area in Syria near the border with Iraq, according to Arab media.

The attacks resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and the destruction of weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers.

“Saudi fighter jets have been spotted along with other fighter jets that have attacked facilities and positions belonging to Iranian militias,” an unnamed source told Independent Arabia.

Almasdarnews.com reports: The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Saudi jet fighters, among others, were spotted bombing facilities and locations of Iranian militia in Al Bukamal city along the Iraqi borders.

“The aerial bombardment has destroyed repositories, rocket launchers and UAV bases, which Saudi Arabia think Iran was going to use to target Saudi targets following the Aramco attacks”, the source added.

Earlier, media reports spoke of unidentified drones hovering over Al Bukamal and nearby areas controlled by Iranian forces and its proxies in eastern Syria.

The same source confirmed that the international coalition against ISIS is also targeting groups blacklisted as terror organizations such as Quds Force and other active Iranian\Iraqi militia in Syria and elsewhere.

However, a senior Saudi official denied all reports about his country’s involvement in launching airstrikes against Iranian forces in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Saudi Defence Ministry organized a news conference to show journalists what it describes as an Iranian cruise missile and Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“The investigation has shown that the drone’s type is Delta Wing, and the information obtained by the ministry indicates the drone’s technology is Iranian,” the department’s spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said.

“The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” he told a news conference. “We are working to know the exact launch point,” the official added.

On Tuesday, a US official cited by AFP has claimed that cruise missiles were used in Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, and the attack came from Iran.

On Saturday, Saudi Aramco was attacked by a number of armed drones; causing huge explosions and fire at the company’s facility in Abqaiq in the eastern part of the kingdom.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks.