Satanic Temple SUES School for Refusing To Promote Satan to Young Kids

The Satanic Temple is suing an elementary school in Pennsylvania after teachers refused to allow the evil organization to run a ‘Satan Club’ for children as young as six.

KTUL reports that The Satanic Temple is suing Northern Elementary School in York, complaining that the school is violating the First Amendment and discriminating against Satanists because it refuses to promote evil to young kids.

An attorney for The Satanic Temple said in a statement: “the Northern York County superintendent claimed to be concerned with public backlash due to the lack of interested parties,” adding that “this is proof their club’s communicative activities popularity was improperly considered when determining their future with equal access to government property, the school.”

Summit.news reports: The report adds that the school suggested dropping the word ‘Satan’ from the club might improve the chances of it being sanctioned by officials.

Just days after being voted down from having an after-school "Satan Club," The Satanic Temple is filing a civil law suit against the elementary school.https://t.co/yng9SbkVSD — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) April 24, 2022

Residents expressed concern about the attempts by the Temple to get the Satan Club up and running in local schools.

“They already took God out of schools now they’re going to let Satan in, it’s just crazy,” said one parent, while another added “Anything that has to deal with worshipping Satan is bad news.”

Lucien Greaves, Co-Founder of The Satanic Temple, said “We believe that Satan is a great metaphor for rebellion against tyranny and is the embodiment of all of the values we espouse.”

Is it surprising that parents are unwilling to trust the greasy-haired one-eyed Satanist guy with their six year olds?

The Temple’s website claims that “Proselytization is not our goal, and we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism,” adding that “After School Satan Clubs will focus on free inquiry and rationalism, the scientific basis for which we know what we know about the world around us. We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors.”

The creepy one-eyed dude is asking people to believe that The Satanic Temple doesn’t really believe in and worship Satan.

Sure seems like you do fella:

May Satan be with you, and may you all have a safe and happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/O0pa8ksRMl — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 31, 2021

This move on kids by Satanists is a nationwide one.

Does your child’s school need an after-school club as an alternative to the Good News Club or other religious clubs? After School Satan Club (ASSC) is back! https://t.co/meoLJJsYiE #EducatinWithSatan #ASSC #AfterSchoolSatan #TheSatanicTemple pic.twitter.com/8ihCDLlQPM — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) January 8, 2022

As we previously reported, Parents in Illinois were shocked to discover that Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline approved the Satan Club.

An elementary school in Illinois gave out these flyers promoting an after school satan club pic.twitter.com/ieF1wSZYds — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2022

If you feel the need to prominently state that the people you're giving children over to have passed criminal background checks then maybe the event isn't that great for them — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) January 12, 2022