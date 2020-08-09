Satanic Temple Raffles Free Abortion, Says Killing Unborn Babies Is ‘Ultimate Offering to Satan’

The Satanic Temple has described the killing of an unborn baby as “the ultimate offering to Satan” and is now raffling off a free abortion to raise money for a new pro-abortion campaign.

“The Satanic Temple is proud to announce its Religious Abortion Ritual, a ceremony rooted in our deeply-held beliefs,” the group said in a video announcement on YouTube. “Thyself is thy master. Hail Satan!”

CBN News reports the Satanic Temple (TST) launched a campaign to promote its “Religious Abortion Ritual,” which it compares to baptism or communion for Christians.

The “ritual” celebrates the killing of an innocent unborn child by abortion. TST claims the deadly practice follows two of its tenets: bodily autonomy and adherence to best scientific practices.

LifeSite report: On Wednesday, the TST announced plans to challenge state abortion laws based on the claim that they violate its members’ religious liberty. To fund its pro-abortion efforts, it is raising money through a raffle. The “grand prize” for those who donate at least $200 is an abortion.

“Win a free abortion. The Satanic Temple will cover the medical expenses for your pregnancy termination up to $2,500,” the fundraiser states.

Other prizes include a “religious abortion kit consisting of a TST compact mirror and a ritual instruction sheet” and a “Thyself is Thy Master” bracelet.

It claims its abortion ritual is a “spiritual experience designed to instill confidence and self-worth in accordance to TST’s religious beliefs,” and it compared the “ritual” of killing unborn babies to a baptism or communion for Christians.

According to the Friendly Atheist blog, the Satanic Temple described its “ritual” for abortions this way:

Prior to receiving any anesthetic or sedation, look at your reflection to be reminded of your personhood and your responsibility to yourself. Focus on your intent. Take deep breaths, and make yourself comfortable. When you are ready, say the Third Tenet and Fifth Tenet aloud. You may now undergo the surgery. After the surgery is completed and any anesthetic has worn off, return to your reflection and recite your personal affirmation. Feel doubts dissipating and your confidence growing as you have just undertaken a decision that affirms your autonomy and free will. The religious abortion ritual is now complete.

The Satanists said they believe in “abortion on demand” in the first trimester – meaning without regulations, restrictions or informed consent.

They oppose laws that require abortion facilities to show mothers the ultrasounds of their unborn babies or allow them to listen to their unborn baby’s heartbeat. They oppose waiting periods that ensure mothers have time to consider informed consent information prior to going through with the abortion. And they want to be exempted from laws that require abortion facilities to bury or cremate the remains of aborted babies.

Their plan is to challenge the laws based on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which ensures the government does not unnecessarily interfere with people’s religious freedom.

According to the Friendly Atheist, “By saying abortions in the first trimester are a religious ritual for their members, any states that have their own RFRA laws — and most anti-abortion states have them — would theoretically have to show why their … restrictions should override the Satanists’ religious freedom.”

So far, all of the Satanic Temple’s lawsuits against pro-life laws have failed. In June, a federal appeals court rejected their latest attempt at challenging Missouri’s informed consent law. In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court dismissed another one of the Satanic Temple’s lawsuits. But every time they lose, they try again with a new approach.

The Satanic Temple is heavily involved in abortion activism in the U.S. Breitbart once described its work as a “pro-abortion crusade to come to the aid of America’s largest abortion provider,” Planned Parenthood.

Some of its members also attempt to intimidate peaceful pro-life sidewalk counselors through gruesome protests. In 2016, pro-life advocates outside of a Detroit, Michigan Planned Parenthood faced a disturbing scene when a group from the Satanic Temple arrived to counter-protest wearing baby masks and carrying whips. They held a similar protest on Good Friday in 2017.

Years ago, former satanist Zachary King told the Lepanto Institute that the cult performs satanic rituals inside abortion facilities. King said participating in abortions is particularly important for satanists because it is considered the best way to give an offering to Satan.

He explained: “In Satanism, killing something or the death of something is the most effective way of getting your spell accomplished. As far as trying to get Satan’s approval, to give you something that you want, killing something is the best way to go. Killing something is the ultimate offering to Satan, and if you can kill an unborn, that is his ultimate goal.”