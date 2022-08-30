Satanic Temple Hired by ‘Woke’ Pennsylvania School to Indoctrinate Children

Parents have expressed their horror after the Satanic Temple was hired by a ‘woke’ school in Pennsylvania to indoctrinate young children.

On Tuesday, Northern York County School District approved a Satanic Temple event aimed at kids and allowed the group to rent a high-school auditorium for a back-to-school fundraiser night.

“As a public school district, the use of our school facilities must be permitted without discrimination. We cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organization may or may not use our facilities. If we allow one organization, we must allow all organizations, provided they satisfy the conditions and application requirements as set forth in Policy 707,” the district authority said in a statement.

Sputniknews.com reports: The group will pay $1,050 for the auditorium, $25 an hour for custodial and security fees each and $20 an hour for the auditorium technician. Besides the Satanic Temple event, the board also approved events related to football, youth soccer and the Harrisburg Sai Seva Samithi, a Hindu temple, according to the York Dispatch.

The back-to-school event will occur in the evening of 24 September, reportedly at Northern High School in Dillsburg.

The co-founder of the Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves, said that a serious problem arises when schools permit members of one religion to pray on the premises but not members of other beliefs.

“We’re talking about upholding fundamental pillars of democracy and the First Amendment,” Greaves said.

However, parents were enraged by the group’s proposed event in school.

The Satanic Temple’s event is to be held just days after a prayer night that is being hosted by Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer.

The group has previously tried to establish After School Satan Clubs in Pennsylvanian schools. The clubs’ curriculum involved “no proselytization or religious instruction,” but offered activities intended to promote self-education and development, according to its official website.

The school board rejected the club in April by an 8-1 vote.