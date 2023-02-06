‘Unholy’ Grammy Performance Sponsored By Big Pharma Giant Pfizer

This years Annual Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The spectacle was broadcast on CBS and featured the Grammy’s usual Satanic tribute which was this time apparently sponsored by none other than Pfizer.
The 2022 hit song Unholy was performed by ‘non binary’ pop star Sam Smith, dressed as Satan, and transgender singer Kim Petras.
Leading up to the performance, Sam Smith vowed that it would probably anger Christians and cause protests at CBS because of what he described as satanic imagery.
The satanic performance was followed by a promo that said the 2023 Grammy Award was sponsored by Pfizer.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Jill Biden made a “surprise” appearance at the end of the show. TGP report here. (Unholy is definitely a Biden family values song.)
Video of the end of the performance and Pfizer sponsor message.
Performance of Unholy:
Smith and Petras were awarded a Grammy at the show for Unholy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Lyric video:
This is indeed how indoctrination works:
