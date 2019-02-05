Sarah Silverman: Being Pro-Life “Makes Me Want to Eat Aborted Babies”

Hollywood comedian Sarah Silverman stooped to an all-time low last week when she declared she would eat aborted babies in support of the pro-life movement.

On February 1st, Silverman attended a lady Part Justice League telethon, founded by Daily Show creator Lizz Winstead, called ‘Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It’ with the mission of raising funds to support abortion.

Preciouslife.com reports: It was reported that the fundraiser, which was hosted by Winstead herself and Silverman, ‘featured almost 4 hours of bizarre content, including abortion charades, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and political rants.’

A woman in a vagina costume introduced the game of grotesque charades, which they called “S**tty Law Charades.” It was in performing one of the grotesque abortion skits that Silverman made her quip about how a certain pro-life law aroused her appetite for mutilated baby parts. The conscience clause law she took issue with bans aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products, for example Pepsi.

“If anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law”, said Silverman.

The rabid, crazed so-called “feminist” openly endorses abortions and has previously posted a picture on twitter with the caption “Got a quickie aborsh in case R v W gets overturned.” Real feminists are pro-life considering over half of abortions are female babies and women should be given their right to be born. Their right to LIFE. There has been a shocking 60 million abortions at least in America since Roe v Wade, including a quarter of the black population.

The second law parodied mandated the cremation and burial of every aborted fetus. Silverman ghoulishly said of this law: “F**king funerals for f**king aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was also present and he obnoxiously said, “I’ll write something obscene and dirty if you want”. Winstead laughed and announced, jokingly, “Mark Hamill is actually going to become an abortion provider. He’ll give you an abortion with a Jedi wand. It’s going to be awesome.”

Winstead ended the live-stream praising abortion providers, “These people that provide this amazing care for people are demonised and shunned and they provide literally a pathway to somebody’s life every single day. And if we let them have to provide the care and defend what they do, when we’ve all used it to become better people, we’re doing a disservice to our society. And so that’s why we do the work.”

A true disservice to society is that people have the mentality that “choice” should be given the priority over life itself. Over the 60 million babies in America that have been torn limb from limb and poisoned to death through abortion since Roe v Wade. How disgusting, inhumane and vile that a televised fundraising event was used to make jokes about eating brutally dismembered baby parts. That this fundraising is being used to kill human beings rather than being used to actually help women in crisis and unexpected pregnancies with care, love and support.