Sarah Sanders: Hillary Clinton Should Be Arrested for Lying to Congress

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has demanded to know when Hillary Clinton will be arrested for repeatedly lying to the FBI and Congress.

Following the indictment of Trump ally Roger Stone on Friday, Sanders voiced her thoughts on whether the FBI would also raid the homes of Hillary Clinton, James Clapper and James Comey – all of whom have lied to the FBI in the past.

In an interview with CNN, Sanders said:

“We’ll let the courts make the decision. A bigger question is: If this is the standard, will the same rule apply to people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey and [James] Clapper?”

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

Dailycaller.com reports: Clinton, former FBI director James Comey and former CIA Director James Clapper have all allegedly made false statements or been dishonest with the authorities during moments of official testimony.

Sanders continued, asking, “Will we see the same people we know have all made false statements? Will that same standard apply? That’s a question we’ll see what happens on that front.”

Many in media wondered about CNN’s role in the coverage of the raid of Stone’s home. According to a previous Daily Caller report:

CNN was the only news outlet to capture footage of Trump-confidant Roger Stone’s arrest Friday morning, raising allegations that they were tipped off to the impending raid by the FBI or the grand jury handling the case.

The seemingly too-perfect scenario of CNN being the only outlet on scene as the FBI raidedStone’s home sparked allegations that CNN had been tipped off to the arrest.