Sarah Sanders: God Wanted Donald Trump to Become President

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she believes that God “wanted Donald Trump to become President.”

To the dismay of many Democrats, Sanders spoke to the Christian Broadcasting Network about how faith affects decisions on issues such as abortion at the federal level:

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said in the interview.

“That’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Sanders talked about how faith affects decisions like abortion at the federal level, whether a wall being built along the southern border is moral, and how Christian in Syria will be affected by troop withdrawal.

She also addressed the controversy surrounding the lack of press briefings both in the first two years of the Trump administration and since the new year. Sanders questioned whether briefings were the best way to get information out, and said that they have instead turned into a spectacle in which reporters are trying to “find this gotcha moment.”

Sanders said in the 20-minute interview that Trump is the most conservative president in U.S. history.

“[Trump is the] most conservative president that we’ve ever had,” Sanders said, specifically mentioning the reshaping of the courts, especially in appointing conservative judges.

“I think that will be one of the greatest legacies that the president has after his 8 years in office is how he has completely remade the judiciary and started to stop this activist court that we’ve started to see over the last 8 years,” Sanders said. “There’s a reason evangelicals are sticking with the President, and that’s because he’s delivered on all the things he said he would do.”