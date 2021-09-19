Sarah Palin Says She Is Unvaccinated Because She Believes in Science; Dr. Drew Backs Up Her Claims

Sarah Plain has announced that she has not received the COVID-19 vaccination because she firmly “believes in science.”

Sarah Palin appeared on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” on Thursday, where she revealed why she refuses to get jabbed.

“I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” Palin said.

Sarah Palin announces she is unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/yJTsk4dnNC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2021

Thescoop.us reports: Palin, who was formerly a candidate to become the first female vice president on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, used a passage from Anthony Fauci’s thesis about having been previously infected with COVID-19 to support her claim of immunity.

“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had COVID — I’ve had COVID — well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune—”

In response, fellow guest Drew Pinsky, who is best known for being a doctor on reality television, said, referring to a recent study from Israel that supported Palin’s claims that previously infected people were significantly less likely than vaccinated people to contract the delta variant of the virus. “27 Times” more immune Dr. Drew Pinsky clarifies.