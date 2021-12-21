Sarah Palin: “It’ll Be Over My Dead Body That I Get Covid Jab”

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has refused to get vaccinated against Covid, saying she’d only get the jab “over my dead body.”

Appearing at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest 2021′ in Phoenix, Arizona, Palin made her opinions on the jabs very cear during a discussion with Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either,” the former vice presidential candidate said

Palin took to the stage early on Sunday and began by launching into an attack on the presidents chief medical advisor Dr Fauci. Do you remember Fauci said that if you had covid, you would be naturally immune?

RT reports: Palin argued she does not need a vaccine jab because she was previously infected with Covid-19.

“We were led to believe that we wouldn’t have to have the shot,” she said, accusing health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci of pushing “inconsistent” talking points. The government, Palin added, is “not serious” about Covid.

“If they were serious about this, our borders would be closed, and those [that] crossed the border, they’d be tested,” she said at one point during the talk. “That’s evidence of what a joke this is.”

The Republican activist told the crowd that more people need to stand against mandates at their jobs and in schools.

“Enough is enough,” she said, encouraging conservatives to “stiffen your spine” against government mandates.

Palin’s remark has triggered a torrent of criticism and mockery, mostly from US liberals, suggesting that the words of the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee might prove prophetic.

Sarah Palin: Over my dead body will I get vaccinated.



Covid: That can be arranged. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 19, 2021

DEAR SARAH PALIN,



I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!



Signed—

OMICRON https://t.co/n5GmJL67EH — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 19, 2021

A slew of prominent Republicans have been pushing against US President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as the most vocal opponent of the measure, signing legislation that barred private employees in his state from imposing vaccine mandates on their workers unless they allow a broad range of exemptions, including on the basis of religious beliefs and natural immunity.

Over two dozen lawsuits were filed by Republican-led states challenging the administration’s mandate for private businesses with at least 100 employees. While the legal battle is still ongoing, the Republican challenge suffered a setback on Friday after a federal appeals court reinstated the mandate in the states, pending a likely scrutiny by the US Supreme Court.