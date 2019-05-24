Sara Carter: ‘Explosive’ Revelations About to Drop in Samantha Power Unmasking Scandal

Huge revelations are about to drop on Former Obama UN Ambassador Samantha Power, according to investigative journalist Sara Carter.

Power was accused of unmasking innocent Americans in the final months of the corrupt Obama administration.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The former UN ambassador unmasked 300 individuals, an unheard number, in her last year in office.

On Thursday night investigative journalist Sara Carter said we will find out something soon on Samantha Power and the people she unmasked and it will be shocking.

The coming days are going to be lit.