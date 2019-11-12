Sara Carter: ‘Damning’ Horowitz FISA Abuse Report Will Contain ‘Several Criminal Referrals’

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to release his ‘damning’ FISA abuse report before Thanksgiving, and it will contain several criminal referrals, according to journalist Sara Carter.

Horowitz has been busy preparing a report documenting the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] abuses by Obama’s DOJ and FBI during the 2016 election targeting President Trump.

“It’s as thick as a telephone book,” Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo recently said. “More than just FISA abuse.”

Sara Carter reported:

Horowitz’s investigation on the bureau’s probe into the now debunked theory that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election will more than likely result in the declassification of documents — requested by senior Republican lawmakers for more than several years. These are the same documents President Trump turned over to Attorney General William Barr in May, giving him ‘full and complete authority” to declassify. Those documents will contain several classified pages of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, exculpatory evidence that was withheld from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the so-called ‘Gang of Eight’ folder (which contained exculpatory information), as well as the email chain between FBI investigators in the Russia probe and then-FBI Director James Comey. Those emails also include discussions with lawyers in the DOJ’s national security division. As previously reported, the email chains will contain information that prove the FBI knew prior to obtaining a warrant to spy on Page that former British spy Christopher Steele’s information in his infamous dossier on Trump could not be proven.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Horowitz’s report is also expected to reveal what TGP has reported on many times — that the FBI knew dossier author Christopher Steele (who was also used by the FBI as a CHS) was leaking to the media, but then used those leaked media reports as ‘evidence’ in their FISA warrant applications — this is known as circular intelligence reporting.

In other words, the FBI used its own leaked false information as ‘evidence’ to justify obtaining FISA warrants on Carter Page rather than independent intelligence gathered from other credible sources.

According to Sara Carter, Horowitz’s report will also contain evidence that the FBI treated Hillary Clinton’s campaign differently than Donald Trump’s camp. It will confirm reports that Hillary Clinton received a debriefing from the FBI on foreign attempts to infiltrate her camp, something the FBI never offered the Trump camp.

Horowitz last month sent a 2-page letter to Capitol Hill updating lawmakers on his impending report on FISA abuse.

“I anticipate that the final report will be released publicly with few redactions,” Horowitz wrote.

“Given that our draft report is lengthy, and concerns sensitive national security an law enforcement matters, we understood that it would take the Department and the FBI some time to work through and appropriately mark the entire report,” Horowitz wrote. “I can report to you that the process is ongoing and nearing completion.”

Congressman Nunes in January of 2018 released a 2-page FISA memo revealing Hillary Clinton’s phony dossier formed an essential role in the FBI obtaining the FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

In fact, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testified that if not for the phony Russia dossier, the FBI would never have sought the FISA warrants.

The FBI, under Comey’s Directorship, obtained one FISA warrant and three subsequent renewals on Carter Page beginning in October of 2016 and ending in June of 2017.

The FBI also defrauded the FISA judges by withholding exculpatory evidence on Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos.

Michael Horowitz does not have the power to indict anyone, he can only criminally refer people for prosecution.