Santa Cruz Residents Ordered To Wear Masks Even In Their Own Homes

A mask mandate that requires people to wear face masks indoors, including in thier own homes, has been imposed on residents of Santa Cruz, California

The order, which went into effect this week, comes in response to a rise in covid cases across the city

RT reports: Residents are required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status, if anyone is in the home who does not regularly live there – something that is highly common during the holiday season.

If one is around people from other households, it is recommended they only remove their mask when eating or drinking.

The strict health guidelines have sparked outrage among some, with critics describing the mandates for private homes as government overreach and an attempt to make people “as miserable as possible” at Thanksgiving.

According to the order, being in violation of the new health guidelines could be “punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”

A previous indoor mask mandate in Santa Cruz was lifted in September. Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci said in his announcement that the quick reversal indicates that the “science is evolving,” but not that the county “can’t make up our minds.”