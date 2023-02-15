Sandy Hook Survivor ‘Miraculously’ Survives Michigan State School Shooting

A survivor of the Sandy Hook school shooting 10 years ago also ‘miraculously’ survived the Michigan State school shooting on Monday, according to reports.

Jaqueline Matthews, 21, was on campus during Monday’s deadly shooting. She had also been on campus during the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Survivor of Sandy Hook school shooting 10 years ago just survived Michigan State school shooting yesterday pic.twitter.com/fOEcPkPs3L — Rammstein Fella✙🇺🇦 (@rammstein_fella) February 14, 2023

“I don’t ever think you ever get over something so traumatic or so tragic, even if it’s not in your community,” she told reporters. “I think things like this, people feel and it never really goes away.”

According to Matthews, she suffers from a PTSD fracture in her back due to crouching and hiding in a corner during the Sandy Hook shooting spree.

ABC 7 News reports: Matthews said she almost never talks about what happened at Sandy Hook on that dark day, but as she watched the carnage and chaos from her window on the MSU campus Monday night, she couldn’t stay silent.

Matthews posted on TikTok to express her frustration and concern for the communities.

“I never talk about that topic, but I felt the need to post that video, I was sitting with my roommate, and we were talking about how out of hand this is, and how it’s not OK,” Matthews said. “Even the kids form Sandy Hook/Newtown, the kids from Stoneman Douglas, their lives don’t stop when these things happen. The fact that the odds of me being in both of those places for two mass shootings, is unfortunately, not as unlikely as it is, for other people as well. I think that’s why I felt the need to make the video to bring awareness to the fact that, enough is enough. It just needs to end.”

Matthews said she is done being scared of the conversation.

Matthews said she is willing to do her part to help put an end to it.

“It’s been put in my face too many times, to the point where being scared is no longer an option,” Matthews said.