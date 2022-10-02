Sandy Hook Lawyer Admits Lawsuit Against Alex Jones Is Designed To Silence Independent Media

One of the Sandy Hook lawyers has admitted that the real goal of the lawsuit against Alex Jones is not to seek compensation for damages, but to silence independent media forever.

Attorney Mark Bankston told reporters that Alex Jones, in addition to paying compensatory damages to the Sandy Hook families, should “no longer be in public life” as a result of the trial.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“People have been like, ‘you’re out to destroy Alex Jones.’ I don’t want to destroy him, I don’t care,” Bankston told Channel 5. “If he wants to work at Safeway or manage a Sprint store, I don’t care. I feel the right amount of justice is, you should not be able to commercially market yourself as a public figure anymore.”

“You should exit the American stage. That’s what I think is the correct result. That’s what I think is the most utilitarian, good result.”

Infowars.com reports: Bankston went on to say that shutting down Jones’ Infowars operation was even more important than “the money.”

“But the money is not really even the question for me. The question is, will this suit be successful at stopping him from being on the national stage?” he asked. “And my worry is, like we said in the courthouse, it won’t because the cameras will still follow him. Like, he can lose all of his money, he gets out there again on the bullhorn, and he starts building it right back up.”

“So the question is, can this cause of action against Alex Jones, on behalf of these parents, come to represent something bigger? Is it a bigger referendum on the false things he’s saying? I hope so, man,” he added.

Bankston previously stated that his goal was to “divide up the corpse of Infowars” for pushing “conspiracy theories.”

“There is going to be a large set of plaintiffs dividing up the corpse of Infowars…That could get very, very dangerous for Mr. Jones, because there is going to be a new level of financial scrutiny,” he told reporters last month.

Attorney who just won his lawsuit vs Alex Jones:



“There is going to be a large set of plaintiffs dividing up the corpse of Infowars. … That could get very, very dangerous for Mr. Jones, because there is going to be a new level of financial scrutiny.” pic.twitter.com/6EzLQXcLwS — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 6, 2022

Bankston’s remarks mirror those made by his colleague in the Texas trial from last month, where he told the jury to “take” Alex Jones “out” of public discourse.

“Take him out of this discourse of this misinformation, of this peddling of lies and make sure he can’t do it again,” said attorney Wesley Ball.

“I ask that with your verdict you not only take Alex Jones’ platform away, you make certain he will not rebuild the platform,” he added. “That is punishment. That is deterrence.”

Lawyer Chris Mattei in his opening remarks of the Connecticut case echoed Bankston’s comments earlier this month, arguing that “justice in this case” is to “stop” Alex Jones from offering his opinions about future events.

The Sandy Hook trial resumes next week, where Jones is expected to once again take the stand.