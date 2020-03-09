Sanders Says Banning Abortion ‘Kills Women’; Fails To Mention Legalizing Abortion Kills Babies

March 9, 2020
Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders signaled his opposition to recently enacted state laws imposing restrictions on abortion on Wednesday by arguing they will kill people.

It is not a stretch to say that banning abortion will, quite literally, kill women,” Sanders says in a video published on his Twitter account. However the socialist Senator fails to mention that allowing abortion, quite literally, kills babies.

Sanders also called for the flood of “extreme judges” nominated by President Trump, who support the restriction of abortion, to be stopped.

It is unacceptable that a small group of extremists are trying to control the lives and health of women across this country by moving to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

There is a well-funded and extreme attack on the right of women to control their own bodies and their own futures,” Sanders continued.

Nearly 30 bans on abortion have been introduced, passed, or signed into law in states all across this country.

And that is what we call a war against women. The truth is, laws like these are dangerous, regressive, and blatantly unconstitutional.”

