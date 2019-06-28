Sanders Says 2016 Election Was ‘Rigged’ – “I Would Have Defeated Trump”

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says the system was rigged against him in his 2016 loss to Hillary Clinton.

Asked on Wednesday by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt whether he’d commit to dropping out of the 2020 Democratic primary if it becomes clear he won’t be the nominee, Sanders said he wouldn’t commit to that.

“No, some people say that if maybe that system was not rigged against me I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump,” the Vermont Senator said.

“That’s what some people say,” he added.

Dailycaller.com reports: Some people, such as Donna Brazile, have alleged that Clinton had been able to accomplish a “secret takeover” of the Democratic National Committee at the very beginning of the primary race, ending Sanders’ chances of winning. Sanders seems to concur with this idea and was adamant that he would have been the one to defeat Trump.

Sanders went on to say that he is a Democrat, although he has been outspoken about being for socialism throughout his campaign.

“Of course I’m a Democrat,” Sanders said. “This is a democratic national convention – a Democratic primary here.”

This is a change of tune from his past, where Sanders has proudly admitted that he considers himself to be a socialist.

“When I ran for the Senate the first time, I ran against the wealthiest guy in the state of Vermont,” Sanders said in an interview with The Nation in 2015. “He spent a lot on advertising — very ugly stuff. He kept attacking me as a liberal. He didn’t use the word ‘socialist’ at all, because everybody in the state knows that I am that.”

“I intend to be the Democratic nominee,” Sanders told Hunt Wednesday.