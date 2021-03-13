San Fransisco’s “Poop-Patrol” Boss Arrested for Stealing $380k in Taxpayer Dollars: “He Didn’t Do Crap”

Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco is considered one of the world’s filthiest slums, according to a 2018 NBC Bay Area Investigation.

The Democrat-run city was so dangerously filthy that auditors mapped 118,352 cases of human feces on city streets between 2011 – 2019.

The situation got so bad the FBI were forced to step in.

Mohammed Nuru, the public works director and self-titled @MrCleanSF, was in charge of cleaning up Pelosi’s shit-covered streets and oversaw a $500 million budget. He was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2020.

Realclearpolicy.com reports: Nuru was charged with one count of alleged public corruption and is innocent until proven guilty. “The complaint describes a web of corruption involving bribery, kickbacks, and side deals by one of San Francisco’s highest-ranking city employees,” said U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson. “The public is entitled to honest work from public officials, free from manipulation for the official’s own personal benefit and profit.”

Nuru was well paid in his futile attempt to keep San Francisco streets clean. His total taxpayer-funded cash compensation in 2019 was $380,120, and his base salary had jumped by $65,000 over eight years. Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com compiled Nuru’s pay based on Freedom of Information Act requests filed with the City of San Francisco.

Currently, the federal investigation that snared Nuru has charged nine people with one already sentenced.

It seems the streets might not be the only thing dirty in the Bay Area.