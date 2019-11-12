San Francisco’s New District Attorney Says Public Urination ‘Will Not Be Prosecuted’

Newly-elected San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin has pledged not to prosecute public urination and other “quality-of-life crimes” after taking office.

The news comes just months after President Trump vowed to slap San Francisco with an environmental environmental violation notice because of its “out of control” homelessness epidemic.

In response to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questionnaire, the incoming district attorney vowed:

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted.”

“Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted; we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness,” he added.

Boudin’s campaign has yet to confirm he will follow through on his pledge not to prosecute public urination.

Boudin, a California transplant, was raised in Chicago by domestic terror group Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn after his parents were imprisoned on murder charges when he was an infant, according to NBC News.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders praised Boudin’s victory in the election:

“Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty,” the Vermont Sen. wrote on Twitter.

Last month, President Donald Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for letting her home district, San Francisco, “rot away” while putting all her focus into trying to impeach him.

Trump said Pelosi should spend more time trying to fix the city rather than trying to impeach him.

Trump wrote on Twitter:

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on his impeachment…”

In September, Trump vowed to slap San Francisco with an environmental violation notice because of its “out of control” homelessness epidemic.

The president said the “terrible” homelessness problem in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco was allowing pollution to flow into the ocean.

“It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and San Francisco,” he said. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco; they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”