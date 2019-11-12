San Fransisco’s New Liberal DA: Public Urination “Will NOT Be Prosecuted”

The world’s filthiest slum – San Fransisco – could soon get a whole lot more unsanitary, thanks to liberals.

Chesa Boudin, the disease-ridden city’s incoming district attorney, pledged during his campaign not to prosecute people who publicly urinate if he was elected.

Boudin declared victory last Saturday night after results showed him winning a plurality of votes in the DA race.

“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin promised in response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire during the campaign.

“Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted, we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness,” he gushed.

Dailycaller.com reports: Boudin’s campaign didn’t return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for confirmation that he would follow through on his pledge not to prosecute public urination.

Boudin’s parents were members of the Weather Underground domestic terrorist group.

Boudin “was raised in Chicago by Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn” after his parents were sent to prison on murder charges while he was a toddler, NBC News noted.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders cheered Boudin’s victory in the election. “Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty,” the Vermont Sen. wrote on Twitter Saturday, congratulating Boudin on his “historic victory!”