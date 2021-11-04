San Francisco Already Planning To Mandate Covid Jabs For Children Aged 5-11

Democrat controlled San Francisco has been strongly condemned over its plan to mandate the covid pfizer vaccines for children aged five to eleven.

City officials announced the plan at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, the very same day that the CDC granted emergency approval for that age group to receive the shots.

Children aged five to 11 will soon be forced to prove they are vaccinated if they want to enter restaurants and entertainment venues in San Francisco, officials said.

The Mail Online reports: The CDC’s decision to approve the vaccine for the five to 11 age group has caused a storm of controversy nationwide, with opponents pointing to the fact there is little evidence to suggest vaccinating young children is necessary.

‘San Francisco wants to mandate COVID vaccines for children as young as 5 years-old to attend public events,’ another social media user wrote Wednesday.

The user then noted: ‘San Francisco hasn’t had a single COVID death in any person under the age of 20.’

Another concerned commentator added: ‘This is the most draconian vaccine passport system anywhere in the United States or Europe.’

‘If you don’t feel safe sitting in a coffee shop unless the five-year-old across the room is vaccinated,’ the user continued, ‘you should stay home.’

Also taking to Twitter to criticize the mandate was Fox News contributor David Webb, who questioned the progressive city’s priorities by implementing such a policy.

‘In #SanFrancisco children between the ages of 5 and 11 have to prove who they are to get a #vaccine so they can enter a building,’ the host of Fox Nation’s Reality Check wrote Thursday morning.

‘But #illegalaliens can now permanently #vote when many can’t prove like an American or a lawfully present person who they are.

‘Makes sense.’

Data shows Covid poses a low risk to the age group, with children accounting for less than 0.1 percent of the more than 750,000 Covid-related deaths in America.

The decision means the US becomes one of the first countries in the world to officially approve jabs for this age group, with scientists in Britain warning officials there against ‘blindly’ following America and recommending the jab to age group.

There have been more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 among five- to 11-year-olds in the United States, and more than 8,300 hospitalizations, more than 2,300 cases of MIS-C (pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome), and around 100 deaths.

Polls suggest many parents are not likely to have their kids vaccinated, with one poll finding around a third would ‘definitely not’.

A further third said in the poll they would ‘wait and see’ and five percent said they would ‘only if required’. Meanwhile, just 27 percent of parents questioned said they would get their children vaccinated ‘right away.’

San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip said the city would give children roughly two months to get fully vaccinated before they must show their vaccination passports or be turned away from local establishments.

‘We definitely want to wait and make sure children have an opportunity to get vaccinated, so that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids, so there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements in our plan,’ she said.

‘But at some point, five to 11 year olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings.’