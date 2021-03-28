Same Democrats Calling Filibuster ‘Racist’ Used It 300 Times Last Year

The very same Democrats who are complaining that the filibuster is racist used it over 300 times last year.

Recently, Democrats have vowed to kill the filibuster so that they will have full dictatorial control over the masses. Democratic lawmakers falsely claim that slave owners were the people responsible for the filibuster.

But that is a shameless lie.

Davidharrisjr.com reports: The filibuster was put in place in 1806, 55 years before the civil war. Slavery was the law of the land them. There was no need to put the filibuster in place due to slavery.

The filibuster is the only thing standing in the way for the Democrats to have total control of the government. That should scare you and it is a dangerous thing for them. What happens when the Republicans take control with no filibuster? They could make crossing our border a felony and anyone who aids them could be tried for aiding and abetting the illegal aliens. They could cut all funding for Planned Parenthood and other budget items.

The Washington Examiner reports:

President Joe Biden has been increasingly critical of the Senate filibuster, calling it a Jim Crow relic and saying it has been widely abused despite Democrats using it over 300 times in 2020, compared to once by Republicans.

“After @POTUS @JoeBiden denounced the rampant abuse of the filibuster last year, we did some digging,” Fox News anchor John Roberts tweeted Friday. “Republicans used it once. Democrats used it 327 times.”

President Biden says he agrees with former President Barack Obama that the filibuster is "a relic of the Jim Crow era" https://t.co/2Ja2XJtnHj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 25, 2021

Another question that reporters should have asked Joe Biden yesterday — why was Chuck Schumer and his colleagues trying to make America Jim Crow Again? https://t.co/yWDdqjGmHF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2021

Someone should probably ask Joe Biden if he really believes the filibuster is a "relic of the Jim Crow era," then why did he used it repeatedly during his years in the Senate? #bidenpressconference — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 25, 2021

The concept of the filibuster is easy to understand. Before a bill can be voted for there is a vote and in o0rder to do that they must get sixty voters in the Senate. If the vote gets at least sixty votes then an actual vote on the bill needs just 51 votes to pass. The vote to kill the filibuster cannot be filibuster and would require all 50 Democrats to pass. There are two Democratic Senators whom are currently opposed to ending the filibuster. They are Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.