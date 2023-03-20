Sam Harris: ‘It’s Time To Ban Conservatives From Having Opinions’

Far-left ‘intellectual’ Sam Harris has declared that conservatives should not be allowed to express their opinions online. According to Harris, those on the right have no business discussing important topics such as the war in Ukraine, climate change, or vaccine safety.

During a recent podcast, Harris claimed that conservative commentators are simply “not caring” and should not be given a platform to influence public opinion. In his view, only those who share his political beliefs should be allowed to speak out on these issues.

“We’re swimming in a sea of misinformation, where you’ve got people who are moving the opinions of millions of others, who should not have an opinion on these topics,” Harris declared.

He continued, “There is no scenario in which you should be getting your opinion about vaccine safety or climate change, or the war in Ukraine, or anything else that we might want to talk about from Candace Owens, right?”

“She’s not a relevant expert on any of those topics. And what’s more, she doesn’t seem to care, right?” Harris continued, adding “And she’s living in a culture that has amplified that not caring into a business model, an effective business model, right? That is something very Trumpian about all that.”

Watch:

Summit.news reports: This is all very rich coming from someone who previously admitted he supported the suppression of reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop immediately prior to the election, if it would prevent Donald Trump from being reelected.

Indeed, Harris went as far as saying “Hunter Biden could have had the corpses of children in his basement. I would not have cared.”

'Hunter Biden could have had the corpses of children in his basement. I would not have cared.'



Sam Harris on the suppression of Biden laptop news on the eve of the election. https://t.co/FnzU8FfXat — Pandem(on)ical Order of Good Cheer (@EmpireinWinter) November 22, 2022

Harris later pathetically claimed that the New York Post’s reporting on the story was accurate only “by accident.”

After he received backlash for the remarks, Harris rage quit Twitter and is still absent from the platform, refusing to even entertain debate or opinions antithetical to his own:

Given that she was used as an example by Harris, Candace Owens responded:

You heard him! Unless you are an “expert”you are not at all entitled to have an opinion about anything.

Even the drugs that those who are motivated by profit are telling you to take.

Even the manner in which your hard earned money is being spent overseas.

No opinions, please! https://t.co/EnQzrNj1OX — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2023