Salvini: The Real ‘Extremists’ Are the Elites Who ‘Occupy’ Europe

Populist Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the real “extremists” are the “elites” who have occupied Europe over the last 20 years.
Speaking at a rally in Milan on Saturday, Salvini blasted those who have held Europe hostage in the name of “finance, of multinationals, of money and of uncontrolled immigration.”
From Reuters:
Nationalist parties from across Europe held a rally on Saturday, led by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, promising to reshape the continent following next week’s EU parliamentary election.
Thousands of flag-waving supporters of Salvini’s League party packed a rain-soaked central Milan square to see far-right and anti-immigrant leaders from 11 European Union countries present a common front in their battle to pull back power from Brussels.
[…] “There are no extremists, racists or fascists in this square,” Salvini said. “Here you won’t find the far-right, but the politics of good sense. The extremists are those who have governed Europe for the past 20 years.”
Information Liberation reports: Salvini’s League party is leading in the polls in Italy and is expected to win around 70 seats.
Facebook meddled in the election by banning a host of pro-populist Italian pages earlier this month.
