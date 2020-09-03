Salon Owner: Nasty Nancy Made the Appointment, If She Can Attend, “Why Are We Shut Down?”

Erica Kious, the owner of the San Fransisco hair salon that Nancy Pelosi visited, has slammed the House Speaker over her hypocrisy in shutting down small businesses.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, Kious reacted to Pelosi’s claim that she was set up by stating that Pelosi or her staff made the appointment and wondered, “if she’s in there comfortably, without a mask, and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?”

Kious claimed Pelosi “had called a stylist in, or her assistant did, and made the appointment. So, the appointment was already booked. So, there was no way I could’ve set that up. And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in to set her up. So, that’s absolutely false.”

Kious also reacted to Pelosi’s claim that she believed that one-on-one appointments were allowed by stating, “I see clients one-on-one. So, that would mean I would be open, right?”

“I just thought about my staff and people not being able to work and make money and provide for their families, and if she’s in there comfortably, without a mask, and feeling safe, then why are we shut down? Why am I not able to have clients come in?” she added.

