‘Salacious’ Allegations Against Jeffrey Epstein Associates Due To Be Made Public

The last batch of court documents containing ‘salacious’ allegations related to 167 of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, victims, and employees, is due to finally be made public.

The move comes nearly four years after the convicted pedophiles death.

The material is set to be unsealed in the coming months because the 167 John or Jane Does mentioned in the papers did not object to their names being made public.

It is expected that the documents will name at least one “public figure”.

The Mail Online reports: The documents refer to ‘alleged perpetrators’ or individuals accused of ‘serious wrongdoing’, as well as law enforcement officers and prosecutors, according to a declaration filed on Wednesday.

Prince Andrew who is accused of having sex with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts when she was 17, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, are understood to be among the individuals mentioned in the papers.

Other high-profile men who have been associated with the pedophile include Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, though it is unclear if they will be mentioned.

The documents represent the last of the sealed material to be made public as part of a years-long process that has been rumbling through federal court in New York since before Epstein apparently killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

The material was first filed in a defamation case brought by Roberts in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking and recruiting minors for Epstein.

The lawsuit was settled under seal in 2017 but the case material has since been gradually released in batches after numerous requests from media organizations.

The remaining documents are now set to be released after dozens of John or Jane Does mentioned in the papers did not object to their names being made public – which DailyMail.com understands includes The Duke of York.

The individuals are not named in a February 8 filing but all of them appear set to be revealed when the documents are unsealed.