SAGE Advisers Warn Lockdown Restrictions May Be Reimposed In 3 Weeks

Just days after the UK’s called freedom day, SAGE scientists have warned that lockdown restrictions could return within three weeks.

SAGE advisers have reportedly told the prime minister Boris Johnson to be prepared to act in the first week of August to prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed.

They say if hospital admissions soar above expected levels, it could see England plunged back into stage three of the staggered exit from lockdown. The restrictions would include the wearing of face masks again

MSN reports: Current modelling has suggests daily hospitalisations at the peak of the third wave – expected at the end of August – could be between 1,000 and 2,000, reports i news.

It also suggests England could see between 100 and 200 per day.

On Tuesday there were 46,558 new coronavirus cases in the UK, while a further 96 people have died, the highest daily reported fatality rate since the middle of March.

One source reportedly said what was needed was “less of an emergency brake and more of a gear change” in readiness to keep the third wave “under control”.

It comes days after the country’s so-called ‘freedom day’ – which saw England enter the fourth stage of lockdown easing.

But, despite cases spiking, Boris Johnson has pressed ahead with so-called ‘Freedom Day’ for England with most restrictions entirely scrapped – and an emphasis placed on personal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus.

Epidemiologists are generally skeptical that lifting restrictions is the right thing to do, but many young people have had enough of more than 1 1/2 years of lockdowns, and crave a party – good news for England’s 12,000 nightclubs.

Nine days after the PM’s ‘Freedom Day’ announcement, the government published reams of guidance that revealed in practice, not a vast amount will change.

People are still recommended to wear masks on public transport, even if they won’t face a £200 fine, and pubs and restaurants are still urged to follow a long list of rules even if they won’t be fined either.