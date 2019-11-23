Sacha Baron Cohen Demands Big Tech Ramp Up Censorship to Fight ‘Hate’

Sacha Baron Cohen has urged Big Tech executives to increase the censorship of billions of users in order to fight “hate.”

Cohen, whose career has revolved around creating fake characters and mocking minorities, advocated for unprecedented levels of censorship on social media while receiving an award from the Anti-Defamation League.

Thank you, @ADL, for your International Leadership Award. My message: if we want to stop hate, we have to regulate Facebook and social media – the greatest propaganda machine in history. My full speech here: https://t.co/WD23rHVLMY — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 21, 2019

Information Liberation reports: Here’s some highlights from his speech via Ashley Rae Goldenberg:

Anyway, here's Sacha Baron Cohen rewriting history and saying his comedy performances have actually been part of woke performance art this whole time. pic.twitter.com/pYzvlHRR8U — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

In his speech, Sacha Baron Cohen says that there are objective facts, and social media should hire people to purge content that isn't in line with those facts.



Except the truth now means that men can be women. pic.twitter.com/rj1AK7iqep — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Here's Sacha Baron Cohen saying everything you post online should go through moderators first to see whether it should be approved. pic.twitter.com/PZVQmx1prn — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

And here's Sacha Baron Cohen saying social media executives should be put in jail if they let people post things that he doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/PtJBZnrwfL — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 22, 2019

Cohen suggested that if Big Tech does not ramp their censorship up even further to please the ADL it will lead to another Holocaust:



Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others—they reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged—stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear. It’s why YouTube recommended videos by the conspiracist Alex Jones billions of times. It’s why fake news outperforms real news, because studies show that lies spread faster than truth. And it’s no surprise that the greatest propaganda machine in history has spread the oldest conspiracy theory in history—the lie that Jews are somehow dangerous. […] At this very moment, there are still Holocaust deniers on Facebook, and Google still takes you to the most repulsive Holocaust denial sites with a simple click. […]

We have millions of pieces of evidence for the Holocaust—it is an historical fact. And denying it is not some random opinion. Those who deny the Holocaust aim to encourage another one.

