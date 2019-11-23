Sacha Baron Cohen Demands Big Tech Ramp Up Censorship to Fight ‘Hate’

Sacha Baron Cohen has urged Big Tech executives to increase the censorship of billions of users in order to fight “hate.”
Cohen, whose career has revolved around creating fake characters and mocking minorities, advocated for unprecedented levels of censorship on social media while receiving an award from the Anti-Defamation League.
WATCH:
Information Liberation reports: Here’s some highlights from his speech via Ashley Rae Goldenberg:
Cohen suggested that if Big Tech does not ramp their censorship up even further to please the ADL it will lead to another Holocaust:
Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others—they reach billions of people. The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged—stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear. It’s why YouTube recommended videos by the conspiracist Alex Jones billions of times. It’s why fake news outperforms real news, because studies show that lies spread faster than truth. And it’s no surprise that the greatest propaganda machine in history has spread the oldest conspiracy theory in history—the lie that Jews are somehow dangerous. […]
At this very moment, there are still Holocaust deniers on Facebook, and Google still takes you to the most repulsive Holocaust denial sites with a simple click. […]
We have millions of pieces of evidence for the Holocaust—it is an historical fact. And denying it is not some random opinion. Those who deny the Holocaust aim to encourage another one.
Incidentally, Cohen’s latest “acting” role is playing an undercover Mossad agent on Netflix’s “The Spy.”
