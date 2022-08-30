Sabotage: ANOTHER Processing Plant Burns to the Ground in California 

Another food processing plant caught on fire on Sunday night, as multiple food facilities in the U.S. keep “mysteriously” exploding or closing down.
A poultry processing plant in Montebello, California caught on fire on Sunday.
A representative for the city of Montebello said that QC Poultry, located at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd., had suffered severe damage to the building, according to KTLA.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, your [Montebello Fire Department] responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Olympic Blvd,” Montebello FD wrote on Instagram.
“First arriving units on scene found a large industrial building with heavy smoke showing. As members began to deploy, the fire was upgraded to a third alarm commercial fire.”
The cause of the fire is unknown.
“Firefighters initially took a defensive stance and held the fire from spreading to any other nearby structures. After a significant amount of resources worked to access the burning areas, the fire was declared knocked down at 8:00 p.m. At the time of this posting, the cause of the fire remains under investigation,” the post concluded.
“Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at least one unit from the Monterey Park Fire Department present to assist,” per KTLA.
“The fire was located in a heavily industrial area and no residential properties were threatened, though the blaze was adjacent to the Montebello Bus Lines service facility and bus yard,” the outlet added.
Watch the video below:
