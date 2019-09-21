Ruth Bader Ginsburg Praises Kavanaugh: He’s a ‘VERY Decent’ Man

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stunned liberals on Wednesday night by defending Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a “very decent” man.

Slamming the “dysfunction” surrounding the confirmation process of new justices, Ginsburg said the hysteria around Kavanaugh was “far too divisive.”

Her remarks were made during a question-and-answer sessions with Duke Law professor Neil Siegel at an event for prospective law students held by Duke University.

Businessinsider.com reports: Siegel at one point said “nominees for the Supreme Court are not chosen primarily anymore for independence, legal ability, [and] personal decency, and I wonder if that’s a loss for all of us.”

Ginsburg replied by defending Kavanaugh and her other relatively new colleague, Justice Neil Gorsuch, according to the National Review.

“My two newest colleagues are very decent, very smart individuals,” Ginsburg said.

Ginsburg said the confirmation process for both of her new colleagues, who were nominated by President Donald Trump, was far too divisive. She said that despite the fact she was a “flaming feminist” when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993, she was confirmed by a 96-3 vote and the process was much smoother.

Ginsburg expressed hope that “patriots on both sides of the aisle” step up and reject the “dysfunction” surrounding confirmations moving forward.

The liberal Supreme Court justice has expressed displeasure with the nature of the confirmation process for Kavanaugh in the past, slamming it as a “highly partisan show” in September.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were highly dramatic as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women that nearly derailed his ascendance to the nation’s highest court. He continues to be a subject of division in Washington.