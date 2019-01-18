Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Deathbed with Pneumonia

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has contracted pneumonia and is fighting for her life, according to reports.

In September, The Santa Monica Observer was the first to report that Ginsburg had developed cancer.

Left-leaning ‘fact-checker’ Snopes immediately attempted to discredit the story, labelling it “false” and stopping its spread on social media. It turns out, Snopes was wrong.

Now that very same outlet has discovered that Bader Ginsburg is currently battling for her life after recently contracting pneumonia, fueling rumors that Ginsburg is set to retire before the end of this month.

The Santa Monica Observer reports: As any reader of the Santa Monica Observer knew last September, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed lung cancer. The 85 year old Supreme Court Justice had surgery as quietly as possible on December 22, 2018.

Following surgery, she has developed complications including pneumonia.

Pneumonia often afflicts elderly post surgery patients in the US, since antibiotics have resulted in Multi Resistant Strains of the lung infection.

The left and the main stream media have tried to put on a brave face as Ginsburg missed three straight days of argument this week, interviewing cancer doctors to say that she would recover.

They claimed that she was working in her hospital room, knowing that it was untrue.

No one in the media on in the Democratic party want to face the awful truth that President Donald Trump is about to replace one of the Court’s most liberal justices.