Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is in a Medically Induced Coma, Insider Claims

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a medically induced coma, according to a source who claims to know the Associate Justice.

“I am someone close to Ruth and have decided to come here to tell you the truth about what is happening. Ruth is not dead, like others have suggested. She is in a medically induced coma at an undisclosed location. Ruth is deathly ill with pneumonia and has multiple infections related to her recent lung cancer surgery and the accident that fractured her ribs,” the insider said on social media.

“Big players on the Democrat side of things are doing everything they can to cover this up and keep Ruth out of the spotlight and alive (through life support, if necessary). They do not want, under any circumstances, Trump picking another justice to serve on the SCOTUS. This would be devastating to their long-term plans… or so I have been told.”

“They plan on continuing this charade until the 2020 election and will casually announce she has passed away after a new Dem president gets into office. If Trump remains in office and wins reelection, I’m not sure what they will do.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Her absence of public appearances is leading to rumors that the 85 year old is being kept alive on life support after having cancer surgery.

As the days go by and there are no sightings of far left liberal judge Ginsburg after her having lung surgery for cancer, people are starting to wonder where she is at?

Anybody know when Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going to come back to work or at least make some sort of appearance? 🤔🤔🤔 — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) January 28, 2019

Even the great James Woods is wondering “Where’s Ruth?”

One individual on Twitter suggests that Justice Ginsburg is being kept alive by life support only after her recent surgery –

It’s clear that Democrats don’t want President Trump to nominate a third justice to the Supreme Court. Replacing far-left Ginsburg with another judge who will uphold the constitution will be devastating to the liberal cause to turn the US into a social nightmare like Venezuela.

