Russian Warship Deployed Towards Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed a warship to the Ukrainian coast, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount.
The Russian missile frigate was seen moving in the direction of the Azov Sea from Crimea, a Reuters witnessed confirmed on Friday.
The frigate was spotted 1.5 nautical miles off the Crimean coast in the area of the town of Feodosia. A helicopter was visible onboard, the witness said.
Tensions are high in the area after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews in the Black Sea on Nov. 25.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
