Russian Spy Chief: ‘Global Elites are Rolling Out the Doctrine of the Golden Billion’

Fact checked
June 16, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Global elites are crashing the world economy in order to implement the doctrine of the “golden billion,” according to the head of Russian intelligence, Nikolai Platonovich, who warns the intentional economic crises in the world will doom millions of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America to starvation.

Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev is a Russian politician, security officer and intelligence officer who has served as the secretary of the Security Council of Russia since 2008. Many people predict he will succeed Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation.

During a recent interview, Patrushev outlined the “doctrine of the golden billion” that is being implemented by global elites. According to Patrushev:

Latest Videos

It has long been claimed that Hollywood stars need to join the Illuminati to make it to the top of the entertainment industry, but few people outside of the Illuminati inner-circle truly understand what this means. That has started to change as celebrities who have been subjected to the Illuminati system break down and leak inside information exposing the true inner workings of Hollywood and the entertainment industry. One example of this is a stunning video that surfaced in which Angelina Jolie reveals the true inner workings of Hollywood as she describes her experiences participating in “secret illuminati rituals.” At times Angelina looks crazed and possessed while describing the experiences she had with the Illuminati secret society. She explains that she killed a snake as a sacrifice and was branded as part of the initiation ritual. The video also reveals that Jolie had previously shown a recording of an Illuminati ritual to one of her friends, which left her friend truly disturbed. Nothing has changed since Angelina Jolie was a young woman attempting to break into the entertainment industry. Megan Fox recently let slip that she also participates in gruesome Illuminati blood rituals. What do young stars need to make it in Hollywood and the entertainment industry? Looks? Talent? Hard work? No. They have to sell their souls to the devil. And not figuratively. That’s EXACTLY what they do. Let’s review the case of English pop star Charlie XCX for example. For years, Charli XCX had been working relentlessly to move up in the music industry. Since 2013, she released five albums to critical acclaim while winning industry trophies. However, despite her relative success, Charlie XCX still could not be called a “major pop star”. So what was missing? She had yet to sell her soul to the devil and join the Illuminati. That all changed last year and CharlieXCX suddenly shot to the top of the charts and became a “major pop star.” In a rather blatant Instagram post, Charli wrote “tip for new artists: sell your soul for money and fame”. Along with this caption are symbolic pictures, including this satanic g-string. In another post, Charli wrote “baby’s blood” with an emoji representing a martini glass – implying that this blood is being ingested. This is a reference to the occult elite’s favorite obsession: Consuming human blood and flesh. Shortly before Halloween, Charli posted a pic depicting a satanic blood ritual. Because that’s what they actually do around this time of year. The album art of Crash depicts Charli being “killed” in a car crash. The subtle one-eye sign created by her strategically placed hair indicates that this is all occult symbolism. In a post celebrating her success, Charli posted a picture of her laying in a casket. But is it worth it for these entertainment industry celebrities? We’ll let Charli’s own Instagram post answer that question. The caption of this post is “tip for new artist: it only gets worse”. The high heels and the chain refer to the sexual slavery of industry pawns.
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjFzTWM4T0ZTdWZr

Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’

17 hours ago

President Joe Biden regularly stutters his way through press conferences, mispronouncing words and struggling to remember basic facts. However, his latest performance has left many wondering if he is suffering from a severe degenerative mental health issue. Just before boarding Air Force One on Monday, Biden appeared confused as to whether or not he was visiting Saudi Arabia. The exchange began on the tarmac at Los Angeles when Biden responded to a question from a reporter who asked if he had decided to visit Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil. “No, not yet,” Biden slurred. However, within seconds, Biden was forced to correct himself after he was asked if there were any “commitments from the Saudi’s” he was waiting on. So Biden hasn’t decided to visit Saudi Arabia yet, and also he is visiting Saudi Arabia. Sure...
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhmSmNZQUtTVHZJ

Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified

June 14, 2022 6:19 pm

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public. Exposing the New World Order’s plans for experimental jabs that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the transhumanism agenda, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity. Prince knew the truth. He famously walked around at the Grammys with SLAVE written on his cheek to protest against the terms of his contract with the music industry Illuminati. He literally warned us we were all becoming slaves living on a New World Order slave plantation. He even went on mainstream TV and educated millions of Americans about chemtrails. He made it his life’s mission to expose the New World Order and bring awareness of their evil agenda to the public. His song ‘New World’ is one of many examples. From the 1996 album ‘Emancipation‘, the song contained eerily prophetic lyrics about mandatory vaccinations, altered biology and the world we live in today: “When you wanna find some isolation. But the tracker you got from vaccination. What’s it all for when you can alter biology? Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?” “When the lines blur every boy and girl, how we gonna make it in this brave new world?” His appearances on mainstream TV during the final years before his mysterious death must have scared the powers that be. In the following video you can see Prince using his fame to directly educate millions about the chemtrail agenda and Illuminati activity. The Illuminati were terrified of Prince. He was courted by them, he learned their secrets, but he didn’t accept their agenda. He remained a truth-telling outsider to his very last days.
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjc3cWdLVGlyWVpR

Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996

June 13, 2022 10:40 pm

John Homeston, a retired CIA agent, admitted this week on that the CIA was behind the creation of gangster rap in the late 80s in order to “glamorize criminal behavior” and “fill private prisons.” The U.S. government spent vast sums of money on this covert operation, which was designed to create division and “corrupt the American youth to nihilist anti-American ideologies.” According to the former agent, famous hip hop lyrics of the legendary hip hop outfit NWA were scripted by a team of psychologists and war propagandists inside the CIA. “F#ck the police” and other anti-establishment lyrics were intended to unleash a wave of cynicism towards authorities, promote the use of narcotics, and glamorize the gangster life in the minds of impressionable young people. The CIA worked in tandem with music industry elites to create a “funnel” in which young people would be indoctrinated with brainwashing gangster rap music, introduced to a life of crime, and then delivered to the highly profitable private prison system. In order to create this “funnel”, the CIA introduced music industry owners to the private prison industry. Once the “funnel” was in place, the system was a lock. A music industry executive who was present at the first meeting between CIA, private prison and music industry executives has written a confessional letter detailing exactly what went down on that fateful day.
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlza2Fic2toRXg4

CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’

June 12, 2022 10:52 am

A California Democrat, who previously introduced a bill that protected “consensual” gay sex between men and boys, is now working on introducing drag queens to schools. Scott Wiener, a woke Democratic politician who represents San Francisco, is the lawmaker responsible for California’s law that softens sex offender requirements for adults who molest “willing” minors. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wiener’s bill into law in 2020. Now, as though Weiner has not done enough to endanger the state’s children, he has announced that he plans to introduce new legislation adding “Drag Queen 101” to compulsory school curricula. Wiener was responding to Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton’s promise to introduce legislation banning children from attending drag shows. Slaton made the pledge after disturbing images and video of children attending a drag show in a Texas bar went viral. “This guy just gave me a bill idea,” Wiener tweeted. “Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.” Weiner did not respond to questions asking if he was joking and, due to his past record, it seems highly likely that he was not. “The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a statement when he announced the impending legislation. “As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.” “I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids,” he continued. “I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation.” Wiener has a track record of introducing radical legislation. In January 2019, he introduced SB 145, which “would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.” Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in September 2020.
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlJNT0xNc25jdlU4

Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools

June 10, 2022 9:12 pm

Brandy Vaughan, a former sales executive for Big Pharma company Merck who quit the industry to build a website dedicated to educating people on the risks associated with vaccines, was found dead by her nine-year-old son just months after warning that if anything happened to her “it’s foul play.“ She was 44. “If something were to happen to me,” Brandy Vaughan wrote in late 2019, “it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why.” Soon after learning of her death, a friend of Vaughn’s, Erin Elizabeth, shared screenshots of a Facebook post Vaughan had written in December of 2019, in which she assured readers that she was not suicidal and did not take any drugs that would cause her to die suddenly. “The post I wish I didn’t have to write…. But given certain tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts… please screenshot this for the record,” wrote Vaughan. “I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period,” she continued. The Santa Barbara Coroner concluded Vaughan died of “natural causes.” According to the Coroner’s report, Vaughan died of bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, otherwise known as a blood clot in an artery. Referring to her son, Vaughan wrote, “Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period.‘ She added that she hadn’t taken pharmaceuticals for ten years. “In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly,” she wrote. “If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why — given my work and mission in this life,” she continued.
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlRjdjlnUzQ2dDRv

Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead

June 9, 2022 11:35 pm

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during an interview with the Financial Times. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.” When a reader first shows me the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. In the video, Soros openly speaks about using China to bring in the New World Order. It just goes to show that the elites have never really hidden what they’re doing; they've been openly admitting their plans for humanity for years. It's just that most people don't bother paying attention. Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a technocratic globalist order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States.
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhuUURaTEp0OVdR

George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

June 8, 2022 9:13 pm

Elon Musk posted a series of Tweets pointing out that the ‘New World Order’ control and influence 99.9% of the mainstream media. The Tesla founder lifted the lid on how mainstream media journalists sugarcoat lies to “get max clicks and earn advertising dollars” for their globalist overlords. Musk was unforgiving towards the media, calling them hypocrites and pointing out that the public no longer trusts them. Musk says he wants ordinary citizens to ‘wake up’ and realize who really owns the media they are forced to consume. “The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them. Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” Musk said. The mainstream media hate musk. Musk isn't afraid to speak truth to power and in light of these comments and his imminent purchase of Twitter, they have recently ramped up their attacks against him. Last month, CNN sounded the alarm about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, warning that the mainstream media will no longer be able to effectively brainwash the public if free speech is allowed by the Big Tech platform. While discussing the Musk take-over with Brain Stelter, “media analyst” David Zurawik declared that Musk is “dangerous” and shouldn’t be allowed to restore free speech on Twitter.
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkszcjRoZVMxNkxr

Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’

June 7, 2022 3:14 pm

The suspicious death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation. Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month. Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death. The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVscmFsNExiV0w0

Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein

June 6, 2022 8:35 pm

Load More... Subscribe

The style of the Anglo-Saxons has not changed for centuries. And so today they continue to dictate their terms to the world, boorishly trampling on the sovereign rights of states. Covering their actions with words about the struggle for human rights, freedom and democracy, they are actually implementing the doctrine of the “golden billion”, which suggests that a limited number of people can flourish in this world. The destiny of the rest, as they believe, is to bend their backs in the name of their goal.

In order to increase the welfare of a handful of magnates in the City of London and Wall Street, the governments of the United States and United Kingdom, controlled by big capital, are creating an economic crisis in the world, dooming millions of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America to starvation, limiting their access to grain, fertilizers and energy resources. By their actions they are provoking unemployment and a migration catastrophe in Europe. Uninterested in the prosperity of European states, they are doing everything to make them disappear from the pedestal of economically developed countries. And for unconditional control over this region, the Europeans were put on a chair with two legs called NATO and the EU, disdainfully watching how they balance.

– Today, it is increasingly being said that Western pharmaceutical companies are interested in the spread of dangerous diseases and in the daily dependence of mankind on drugs…

– Some experts express an opinion about the man-made coronavirus infection, believing that it could have been created in the Pentagon laboratories with the assistance of a number of major multinational pharmaceutical companies. Clinton, Rockefeller, Soros and Biden funds were involved in this work under state guarantees. Instead of caring for the health of mankind, Washington spends billions on the study of new pathogens. In addition, Western medicine is increasingly practicing genetic engineering, synthetic biology methods, thereby blurring the line between artificial and natural.

– Washington is hatching plans to recognize Russia as a terrorist country, some countries like Lithuania are already officially assigning such a status to Russia…

– As they say, a thief’s hat is on fire. Today it is easier to say which of the largest international terrorist organizations did not arise with American assistance. The United States widely uses them as an instrument of geopolitical confrontation, including with our country. Back in the mid-1980s, under the control of American intelligence services, Al-Qaeda was created on Afghan soil to counter the Soviet Union. In the 1990s, the United States created the Taliban movement to influence Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Guided by their supposedly “national interests”, the United States overthrew objectionable regimes in Libya, Iraq by force of arms, and tried to do it in Syria. And the main striking force in all cases is radical groups, the further unification of which led to the creation of a terrorist monster called the Islamic State, following Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, which got out of control of the Americans.

It is also known about Washington’s warm relations with neo-Nazi thugs in Ukraine.

What Does Denazification Mean?

– There is still a lot of controversy about neo-Nazis in Ukraine. In the West, they unanimously repeat that they are not there. President Biden, asking Congress for billions of dollars in arms supplies to Ukraine, calls this country the front line of the struggle for freedom…

– It’s likely that Westerners will not take off their rose-colored glasses until the brutalized Ukrainian thugs start to rage on their streets. By the way, not only in Europe. Remember the recent shooting in America’s city of Buffalo. I would like to ask the Americans what is the difference between a neo-Nazi who shoots people in a supermarket and the Azov militants, who humiliated and destroyed the civilian population of Donbass every day, year after year?

What is meant by denazification? There has been a lot of talk about it in recent months, but not everyone understands this term.

Everything will become clear if you remember the history. During the Potsdam Conference, the USSR, the USA and Britain signed an agreement on the eradication of German militarism and Nazism.

Denazification meant a number of measures. In addition to punishing Nazi criminals, the laws of the Third Reich were repealed, which legalized discrimination based on race, nationality, language, religion, and political beliefs. Nazi and militaristic doctrines were eliminated from school education.

Our country set such goals in 1945, and we are setting the same goals now, freeing Ukraine from neo-Nazism. However, at that time England and the USA were with us. Today, these countries have taken a different position, supporting Nazism and acting aggressively against most countries of the world.

What Will Happen to Ukraine?

– Some of our readers sometimes express concern, as they write, about “the delay in the timing of the special operation in Ukraine.”

– We are not chasing deadlines. Nazism must either be 100% eradicated, or it will rear its head in a few years, and in an even uglier form.

– How do you assess the chances of a successful completion of the special operation?

– All the goals set by the President of Russia will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, since truth, including historical truth, is on our side. Not for nothing that General Skobelev once said that only our country can afford such a luxury as to fight out of a sense of compassion. Compassion, justice, dignity are powerful unifying ideas that we have always put and will put at the forefront.

– And what fate awaits Ukraine? Will it survive as a state?

– The fate of Ukraine will be determined by the people living on its territory. I would like to remind you that our country has never controlled the fate of sovereign powers. On the contrary, we helped them to defend their statehood. We supported the US during their civil war. France was given repeated assistance. At the Congress of Vienna in 1815, they did not allow it to be humiliated, and during the First World War they saved Paris twice. It was the USSR that did not allow the British and Americans in 1945 to divide Germany into many states. It is well known about the decisive role of Moscow in the unification of Germany, which was most opposed by the French and the British. Russia played an equally important role in the history of Polish statehood. At the same time, today the West in every possible way obscures the contribution of our country to the preservation of other states.

– By the way, Finland, which now wants to join NATO, also formed as state inside the Russian Empire?

– You’re right. Moreover, Finland emerged from the Second World War, despite it participating on the side of Germany, with minimal damage to itself thanks to the position of Moscow. Now, together with Sweden, Finland has been persuaded to join NATO, ostensibly for their own security. Turkey and Croatia, however, object, but, I think, all the same, Helsinki and Stockholm will be accepted into the bloc, because Washington decided so, as well as Brussels which is controlled by them. The will of other peoples is not of interest to the leadership of the United States, although, I believe, many of the inhabitants of these countries understand what kind of adventure they are being pushed into.

NATO is not a defensive, but a purely aggressive offensive military bloc, joining it implies the automatic transfer of a significant part of its sovereignty to Washington. If the military infrastructure of the alliance expands on the territory of Finland and Sweden, Russia will perceive this as a direct threat to its own security and will be obliged to respond.

– NATO members persistently nod to the Finns and Swedes at Ukraine…

– But the logic here is the opposite. It was the actual leadership of the NATO members by the Kiev authorities that led to the catastrophic scenario. If Ukraine had remained independent, and not controlled by the current puppet regime, obsessed with the idea of joining NATO and the EU, then it would have long ago expelled all Nazi evil spirits from its land. Meanwhile, an endlessly smoldering conflict in this country is seen as an ideal scenario for the entire North Atlantic alliance led by the United States. The West needs Ukraine as a counterbalance to Russia, and also as a testing ground for the disposal of obsolete weapons. By fueling hostilities, the United States is pumping money into its military-industrial complex, again, as in the wars of the 20th century, remaining on the winning side. At the same time, the United States considers the inhabitants of Ukraine as a consumable material, which has no place in the very “golden billion”.

Forgotten History

– Speaking of billions. Zelensky says Russia must pay reparations to Ukraine…

– It is Russia that has the right to demand reparations from the countries that sponsored the Nazis in Ukraine, and the criminal Kiev regime. The DPR and LPR should demand compensation from them for all material damage for 8 years of aggression. And the Ukrainian people themselves deserve reparations from the main instigators of the conflict, i.e. the United States and United Kingdom, which force Ukrainians to fight, support neo-Nazis, supply them with weapons, send their military advisers and mercenaries.

Many Ukrainians, unfortunately, still believe what the West and the Kiev regime tell them. Sobering up will come sooner or later. They have yet to open their eyes and see that the country actually does not exist, that the gene pool of the people, its cultural memory are being destroyed by Westerners and replaced by rabid gender concepts and empty liberal values.

– Forgetting history and abandoning their values, apparently, the trouble is not only for Ukrainians?

– Of course. Last year I visited the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk. The guide shared with me her impressions of the visit of a group of students from the United States, who throughout the entire tour doubted whether they were being told the truth in the museum, because they naively believed that it was America that defeated Nazi Germany.

Unfortunately, some school teachers in our country adhere to such a false version of fateful events. Distort the facts and many training guides. The subject of the heroism of the Soviet people during the years of the Great Patriotic War is given little time in history lessons, and in textbooks it is often described superficially. As a result, only a few high school students can name the names of those who won the Victory in 1945 at the cost of their own lives, and almost no one heard about the heroes of the First World War or the Patriotic War of 1812.

Battle For Memory

– What do you see as the reason?

– First of all, we need to look at the training of teaching staff. It’s time to recall the thoughts of Ushinsky and Makarenko that the teacher shapes the personality of the student, and his vocation should not be the provision of services, but enlightenment, education and upbringing. Specialized universities should prepare future teachers as high-class masters, and not stamp them on the assembly line.

Teachers occupy a special place in the life of every citizen, therefore, arbitrary interpretation by individual teachers of world and national history, which undermines the authority of our country and programs the minds of children on the basis of false facts and myths, is unacceptable. The psychological manipulation of youth, the gap between generations, the distortion of historical truth – all this is incompatible with the professional vocation of a teacher.

– I recall the catchphrase attributed to Bismarck that “battles are won by teachers.”

– In my opinion, the idea is certainly true. Especially in the conditions of the hybrid war, which is now deployed against Russia. And in it, teachers are at the forefront. There is a need for personal responsibility of the heads of educational institutions, whose graduates did not hold books on the heroism of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War, or have a vague idea of the exploits of those who fought for the Motherland.

It is impossible to push the issues of patriotic education of youth into extracurricular activities. In the reports, all this is described beautifully, but there is no result. In some schools, including private schools, the word ‘patriotism’ is considered obsolete.

– How do you propose to change this situation?

– It is necessary to raise the authority of teachers who are faithful to their profession, devoting their lives to educating true patriots. The most important task today is the revival of historical traditions, as well as the protection of traditional Russian spiritual and moral values. To solve it, a systematic approach to upbringing and education is needed. There is a need to implement the state program in this area at all stages of a person’s maturation and his formation as a citizen. A comprehensive model of this process should be developed.

At present, our students and teachers are actually squeezed out of the Western scientific and educational sphere. I believe it is advisable to abandon the so-called Bologna Process system of education and return to the experience of the world’s best domestic educational model.

In addition, it is necessary to provide for a significant increase in the scale of the state order for the creation of works of literature and art, filmhttp://(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bologna_Process)s and television programs aimed at preserving historical memory, instilling pride in our country and forming a mature civil society, clearly aware of the responsibility for its development and prosperity.

Only in this case, we will be able to successfully counter the threats and challenges that are formed by the collective West to influence the individual, group and public consciousness.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)